CRETE, Neb. -- The Dordt men claimed four of the top-10 spots to win the Dean White Invitational on Saturday and the Defender women finished just behind Concordia for second place.
In the men's race, Jacob Vander Plaats led Dordt with a fourth-place finish in 26:38.47. Vander Plaats led a charge of Dordt runners as Josh Rupprecht finished two spots behind him in sixth place in 26:43.88. About a second behind Rupprecht was teammate Anthony Ghiorso, who finished in seventh in 26:44.84 and teammate Eric Steiger crossed at about the same time, in eighth place in 26:44.48.
That helped Dordt edge Doane, which had three runners in the top-10, 37 to 50. Trey Engen (12th, 26:50.17), Nicolas Veldhorst (13th, 27:01.45) and Davis Tebben (14th, 27:05.53) also had top-15 finishes for Dordt.
Northwestern finished in third place and Dylan Hendricks was the runner-up in the men's race as he crossed in a time of 26:31.50. Eric Heibult was 16th in 27:18.62.
In the women's race, Concordia and Dordt each had three runners in the top-10 but the Bulldogs had the 11th-place runner, five spots better than Dordt's fourth runner, as Concordia won 44 to 48. Northwestern finished in fourth place.
Dordt did have three runners in the top six. Olivia Couch finished in third place in 19:19.43 and Sarah Wensink was right behind her in fourth place in 19:30.04. Sienna De Jong crossed in sixth place in 19:37.45. Jordan Bos was 16th in 20:15.68.
Hunter Koepke led Northwestern as she had a top-10 finish as she crossed in ninth place in 19:52.37. Anessa Schoo finished in 12th in 20:08.43, Emma Van Meeteren was 14th in 20:12.74 and Anna Teigland was 15th in 20:13.42.
WSC WOMEN 2ND, MEN 3RD: The Wayne State women's cross country team finished in second at its own invite on Saturday and the WSC men were third.
Four WSC women finished in the top 10. Sophomore Allie Rosener was the top Wildcat finisher, placing fourth overall out of 52 runners with a time of 20:12 on the 5,000-meter course.
Three other Wildcats finished in the top 10 individually as freshman Jade Rickard was eighth (20:33), sophomore Andrea Torres ninth (20:45) and Kim Johnson 10th at 20:47.
MSU Moorehead captured the team titles with 32 points as Wayne State had 44.
Senior Dylan Kessler placed ninth overall while leading the WSC men.
MSU Moorhead was a runaway winner in the men’s team race with 15 points.
Kessler crossed the line in ninth pace out of a field of 51 runners with a time of 27:30 on the 8,000-meter course.