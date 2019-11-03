FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota State edged South Dakota 45-48 to end the Coyotes’ string of five-straight women's titles on Saturday at the Summit League Championships hosted at the Rose Creek Golf Course. South Dakota’s men finished third with 74 points.
Six Coyotes, four women and a pair of men, took home all-Summit League honors at the championship meet.
Juniors Abby Ripperda and Jonna Bart raced to first-team performances to pace the Coyotes. Ripperda placed fourth to earn all-league honors for the first time. She crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 24.7 seconds, for 6,000 meters. Bart improved from second team a year ago to garner first-team accolades. She finished strong, recording a personal best time of 21:29.2.
Sophomore Merga Gemeda and freshman Clayton Whitehead worked together on the course to pick up second-team honors on the men’s side. Gemeda finished eighth with an 8,000-meter time of 25:12.9. He earns a spot on the second team for the second consecutive season. Whitehead crossed the finish in 25:13.8 for 10th place. Whitehead also earned the Summit League’s Newcomer of the Championship award as the first true freshman to cross the finish line.
The women’s second-team honorees included senior Kianna Stewart and junior Kelsi Kearney. Stewart finished in 10th place to earn all-league honors for the third-straight season. She clocked a time of 21:50.3. Kearney recorded a season-best time of 21:51.8 to take 11th. Kearney earns all-league honors for the first time of her career.
Junior Laura Nelson was the final scorer on the women’s side in 18th place. She completed the course in 22:12.7.
A trio of freshmen rounded out the men’s scorers. Finishing in the first spot off the podium, freshman Alec Atwood clocked a season-best 25:34.2 for 15th place. Freshmen duo Charlie Babcock and Braden Peters ran together down the final stretch to finish 22nd and 23rd. Babcock clocked 26:14.1 while Peters finished in 26:16.2.
You have free articles remaining.
South Dakota returns to the starting line on Friday, Nov. 15, for the NCAA Midwest Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
A-R-C CHAMPIONSHIPS: Buena Vista finished in sixth place in the women's race at the American Rivers Championship in Dubuque and the BVU men finished in ninth.
Wartburg won the women's title with 36 points. Buena Vista had 166 points. Wartburg's Carina Collet won the individual title with a time of 19:18.70.
Emily Hoesing led the BVU women with a 17th-place finish in 21:03.10 and Qiana Roderick was 30th in 21:31.30.
Wartburg won the men's title with 19 points. BVU had 277 points. Joe Freiburger won the individual title in a time of 26:47.60.
Jon Flaws finished in 99th place in 30:35.10 for the Beavers.