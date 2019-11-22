COLLEGE FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Iowa hosts tough Illinois team

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Illinois takes its stirring run in the Big Ten this season to another house of horrors on Saturday.
No 19 Iowa has dominated the Fighting Illini over the past decade and has not lost to Illinois at home since 1999. Iowa also handed Illinois a 63-0 loss in Champaign a year ago, a defeat the Illini seem intent on answering for.
“It's taken an awful lot to get us fired up, and we are anxious to play this game. We were embarrassed on our home turf last year,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “It will be a good challenge for us to go on the road. But we accept that challenge.”
This has been a feel-good year for Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten), which has won four consecutive conference games for the first time in 18 years. It started with a stunning win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin and the most recent surprise, a 37-34 win on the road against Michigan State in a game Illinois trailed by 25 points. Suddenly the hot seat for Smith has cooled and the two-year contract extension (through 2023) that he got a year ago doesn’t look quite so odd.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley will make his final start at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Stanley is 24-12 as a starter for the Hawkeyes and is second in school history with 66 touchdown passes and third with 7,682 yards passing.
“Nate's biggest challenge to this day, I'll say it's probably until he's done playing, he's such a perfectionist. He puts a lot of pressure on himself. That's one of the reasons he is so good,” Ferentz said.
Kansas at Iowa State
The last-second win over Texas was cathartic for an Iowa State team that had suffered a series of heartbreaking defeats.
The Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) will look to capitalize on that momentum — and clinch a third consecutive winning season — when they host Kansas (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday.
Iowa State, which lost to No. 19 Iowa, No. 13 Baylor and No. 8 Oklahoma by four combined points, defeated the Longhorns 23-21 last weekend on Connor Assalley’s 36-yard field goal as time expired. The win not only helped the Cyclones’ bowl prospects, it gave the program a badly-needed boost after its Big 12 title game hopes were dashed.
The Cyclones have won four straight games over the Jayhawks and are 24 ½-point favorites. But Kansas has shown improvement in 2019, and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell credits that to new coach Les Miles.
“They’ve got talent, they’ve got playmakers. But I think the big difference that you’ve seen right now is the belief that he's been able to instill in them to go on the road,” Campbell said. “I think their kids believe, their kids play with a really high spirit.”
Nebraska at Maryland
Winless since early October, Nebraska hasn’t abandoned hopes of salvaging a season that has failed to live up to expectations.
The Cornhuskers were ranked No. 24 to start the season and opened with a win over South Alabama before blowing a 17-point lead in a loss at Colorado. Nebraska was still 4-2 after squeezing past Northwestern on Oct. 5 before four straight defeats took the air out of Scott Frost’s second year as head coach.
All is not lost. If Nebraska (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) beats Maryland on Saturday and upsets Iowa at home next week, a bowl bid is sure to follow.
Frost understands the situation, but after watching the Cornhuskers stumble week after week, he’s reluctant to even mention the word “bowl.”
“You guys do plenty of talking about those things for us,” Frost said. “We just need to win. That’s it.”
This will be Nebraska’s first road game at Maryland, and now the Cornhuskers have played in every Big Ten stadium.
It’s also Nebraska’s first game in Maryland, making this the 33rd state in which the Cornhuskers have played a football game.