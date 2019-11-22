COLLEGE FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Iowa hosts tough Illinois team

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Illinois takes its stirring run in the Big Ten this season to another house of horrors on Saturday.

No 19 Iowa has dominated the Fighting Illini over the past decade and has not lost to Illinois at home since 1999. Iowa also handed Illinois a 63-0 loss in Champaign a year ago, a defeat the Illini seem intent on answering for.

“It's taken an awful lot to get us fired up, and we are anxious to play this game. We were embarrassed on our home turf last year,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “It will be a good challenge for us to go on the road. But we accept that challenge.”

This has been a feel-good year for Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten), which has won four consecutive conference games for the first time in 18 years. It started with a stunning win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin and the most recent surprise, a 37-34 win on the road against Michigan State in a game Illinois trailed by 25 points. Suddenly the hot seat for Smith has cooled and the two-year contract extension (through 2023) that he got a year ago doesn’t look quite so odd.

Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley will make his final start at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Stanley is 24-12 as a starter for the Hawkeyes and is second in school history with 66 touchdown passes and third with 7,682 yards passing.