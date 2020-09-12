 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Dordt opens with win at Midland
DORDT 22, MIDLAND 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Dordt opens with win at Midland

FREMONT, Neb. — Dordt built up a 14-0 first-half lead and held off Midland late to open its football season with a 22-14 Great Plains Athletic Conference football win Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Noah Clayberg scored on a six-yard run late in the first quarter and added a six-yard touchdown pass to Ben Heuvelhorst on the first drive of the second quarter to put the Defenders up 14-0.

Midland got back with within seven points four plays after Dordt went up by two touchdowns when E.J. Stewart hooked up with Darrin Gentry for a 71-yard scoring pass.

Dordt went up 16-7 with 2:44 left in the third quarter when the Defenders' Thomas Macomber tackled a Midland runner in the end zone for a safety.

Dordt got an insurance score late on a 15-yard run by Carter Schiebout.

Stewart threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Austin Harris from 31 yards out to get Midland back within eight points with 4:02 left but the Defenders were able to run out all but the closing few seconds and held off a desperation try by the Warriors to finish the win.

Jalen Placide led the Dordt defense with 11 total tackles and an interception.

The Defenders are off next Saturday before traveling to play Dakota Wesleyan Sept. 26.

