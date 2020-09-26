COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Dordt scores early and often en route to 47-10 win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MITCHELL, S.D. — Dordt scored touchdowns on all five of its first-half drives and held Dakota Wesleyan to a field goal in the first two quarters on its way to a 47-10 Great Plains Athletic Conference football win Saturday afternoon.

Mitch Sonderman started off the scoring with a 1-yard run with 9 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Then, Carter Schiebout scored from 2 yards out on Dordt's second drive with 6:17 left in the first quarter.

Noah Clayberg had two touchdown rushing scores in the second quarter. Hayden Large had a rushing touchdown from the 3-yard-line.

Dordt led 33-3 at halftime.

Clayberg completed 13-of-18 attempts for 177 yards and Ethan Thomas was also 4-of-5 and threw a three-yard scoring pass to Hayden Large.

Schiebout led the Defenders with 119 yards rushing on 15 carries while Sondermann had 90 yards on 14 totes.

Anthony Trojahn also had 76 yards on the ground, most coming on a 71-yard run from Dordt's own three-yard line and set up Clayberg's 26-yard run on the next play that wrapped up the first-half scoring.

Dordt (2-0) plays its home opener next week and will host Northwestern next Saturday, starting a stretch of five games on its turf over the next six weeks.

