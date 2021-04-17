COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 2 Grand View pulls away from Dordt in the second half

DES MOINES — Quarterback Johnny Sullivan passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Grand View to a 38-10 win over Dordt in an NAIA opening round football played game at Duke Williams Stadium Saturday.

The Northern Iowa transfer from Clinton, Iowa, completed 20-of-28 passes and worked through two interceptions.

Dordt took an early 3-0 lead scoring the only points of the opening quarter on a 27-yard field goal by Britt Zachman. That score was set up when Nathan Kabongo picked off Sullivan's pass at the Grand View 16. It was the second interception of the first quarter for Kabongo.

The Vikings tied the game on a 44-yard field goal by Nathan Hamilton with 2:12 left in the half but the Defenders were up 10-7 at the half after a one-yard scoring run by Michael Sonderman.

The Defenders were still tied late in the third quarter but the Vikings took the lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by Cole Henderson with 2:16 left in the third quarter.

After the game-tying score by the Vikings, Dordt picked up a holding penalty on first down of its next drive and had a first-down catch nullified by a illegal formation flag and the Defenders had to punt the ball away.

Grand View's Pressley led all rushed with 144 yards on 18 carries. Carter Schiebout led Dordt with 51 yards on three totes. Dordt quarterbacks Ethan Thomas and Noah Clayberg both struggled, combining for 12-of-32 passes for 115 yards.

