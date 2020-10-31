COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Northwestern has big third quarter en route 43-14 win over Midland

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima overcame windy conditions to pass for 415 yards and three touchdown and lead the Raiders to a 43-14 win over Midland in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game Saturday.

Kooima connected twice with Shane Solberg for scores and once with Michael Storey to lead the Raiders to their fifth straight win.

Solberg caught six passes for 218 yards, the longest coming on an 80-yard pass from Kooima that gave Northwestern a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Raiders led 6-0 after one quarter thanks to two short field goals from Eli Stader.

Storey had nine receptions for 132 yards and scored on 19-yard pass from Kooima to put the Raiders up 22-0 in the second quarter.

Kooima also ran for two touchdowns in the second half.

The Raiders are at Hastings next Saturday.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 26, BRIAR CLIFF 7: Dakota Wesleyan limited the Chargers to 87 yards total offence and went on to win its second game of the season in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game in Mitchell, S.D. Saturday.