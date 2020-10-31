COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Northwestern has big third quarter en route 43-14 win over Midland

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima overcame windy conditions to pass for 415 yards and three touchdown and lead the Raiders to a 43-14 win over Midland in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game Saturday.
Kooima connected twice with Shane Solberg for scores and once with Michael Storey to lead the Raiders to their fifth straight win.
Solberg caught six passes for 218 yards, the longest coming on an 80-yard pass from Kooima that gave Northwestern a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Raiders led 6-0 after one quarter thanks to two short field goals from Eli Stader.
Storey had nine receptions for 132 yards and scored on 19-yard pass from Kooima to put the Raiders up 22-0 in the second quarter.
Kooima also ran for two touchdowns in the second half.
The Raiders are at Hastings next Saturday.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 26, BRIAR CLIFF 7: Dakota Wesleyan limited the Chargers to 87 yards total offence and went on to win its second game of the season in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game in Mitchell, S.D. Saturday.
The Tigers scored the first 26 points of the game and kept the Chargers off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
Dakota Wesleyan scored 10 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 20-0 at the half. Spencer Neugebauer scored on a six-yard run in the first quarter and Jamie Arends carried the ball in from 27 yards out 4:38 before the half for the Tigers touchdowns. Tate Gale also added a pair of field goals.
Neugebauer added a two-yard pass to Zachary Lester in the third quarter for the lone Dakota Wesleyan score after the break.
The Chargers took advantage of a short punt from the Tigers out of their own end zone to score their only points of the game. Kobe Johnson found Cayden Mitchell from 18 yards out one play after the kick to give BCU seven points with 10:27 left.
The Chargers (1-5) host Jamestown next Saturday.
