COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Northwestern holds off Briar Cliff at home

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College football team beat Briar Cliff 38-21 on Saturday at DeValois Stadium, but the Chargers came out with an early lead in the ball game.
BCU's Brandon Faatalale recovered a Northwestern fumble and took it back to its end zone for a 46-yard score, just 89 seconds into the first quarter.
Then, the Red Raiders went on to score all 38 of their points.
Northwestern scored 28 in the first half, and three of the four touchdowns came in the rushing game.
Logan Meyer, Garrett Packer and Konner McQullan each had a first-half rushing touchdown.
The lone passing touchdown that the Red Raiders had in the first half came right after BCU's scoop-and-score. Tyson Kooima ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 20-yard passing play to Shane Solberg.
With the PAT, Northwestern tied the game at 7-7, and never trailed after the Kooima-Solberg connection.
BCU scored two late touchdowns.
The first late score came with 4 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the game, as M.J. Montgomery recovered a fumble in the end zone. Montgomery led the BCU defense with 11 total tackles and a sack for four yards.
Then, with 16 seconds remaining, Ryan Kotey caught an 8-yard pass from Cayden Mitchell that gave the Chargers their 20th point.
Meyer, a West Lyon High School graduate, led the Red Raiders with 131 rushing yards on 13 carries. His longest carry was for 35 yards.
Kooima was 11-for-22 for 143 passing yards and the lone touchdown to Solberg. He also threw an interception.
King Waller led the Chargers' rushing attack with 77 yards on 22 carries. Mitchell completed nine passes on 29 attempts.
DORDT 65, HASTINGS 0: The Defenders had little trouble with the Broncos in Sioux Center on Saturday.
Dordt amassed 631 total yards on the day, and that is compared to Hastings' 190 total.
The Defenders (6-2) had 468 rushing yards, led by Charley Young with 160. The Defenders had three men with 100-plus rushing yards. Noah Clayberg had 138 on eight carries while Ethan Thomas had 103 yards on 15 touches.
Dordt's rushing attack had seven rushing touchdowns. Clayberg and Anthony Trojahn had two apiece while Young, Thomas and Jake Carroll had a rushing touchdown.
Clayberg also found Levi Jungling for two passing touchdowns. Clayberg was 8 of 9 with 90 yards. Jungling caught seven passes for 93 yards and the two touchdowns.
Thomas also threw seven passes, and he completed five of them for 73 yards.
The Defenders scored 28 points in the second quarter, and closed out the day with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Dordt's defense forced two fumbles and limited the Broncos to a 3-for-15 game on third down. The Broncos had just eight first downs, six of them on the run game.
