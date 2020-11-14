COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Northwestern holds off Briar Cliff at home

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College football team beat Briar Cliff 38-21 on Saturday at DeValois Stadium, but the Chargers came out with an early lead in the ball game.

BCU's Brandon Faatalale recovered a Northwestern fumble and took it back to its end zone for a 46-yard score, just 89 seconds into the first quarter.

Then, the Red Raiders went on to score all 38 of their points.

Northwestern scored 28 in the first half, and three of the four touchdowns came in the rushing game.

Logan Meyer, Garrett Packer and Konner McQullan each had a first-half rushing touchdown.

The lone passing touchdown that the Red Raiders had in the first half came right after BCU's scoop-and-score. Tyson Kooima ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 20-yard passing play to Shane Solberg.

With the PAT, Northwestern tied the game at 7-7, and never trailed after the Kooima-Solberg connection.

BCU scored two late touchdowns.

The first late score came with 4 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the game, as M.J. Montgomery recovered a fumble in the end zone. Montgomery led the BCU defense with 11 total tackles and a sack for four yards.