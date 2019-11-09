COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Northwestern moves to 8-0 in GPAC with win over Hastings

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - No. 5 Northwestern scored the first six times it had the football and held Hastings scoreless over that span as the Raiders went on to record a 44-17 win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game played Saturday
Tyson Kooima passed three times to Shane Solberg for touchdowns and ran for another score in the first half to help Northwestern take a 34-0 lead.
Kooima found Solberg for a two-yard TD pass early in the second half to make it 44-0 and the Raiders rested many of their starters the rest of the way.
Kooima was 16-24 passing for 279 yards, 101 of which went to Solberg, who had six catches.
After Solberg and Kooima hooked up for a 24-yard TD pass on the first Northwestern possession of the day, Ben Granstra ended the next Hastings drive when he picked off Bronco quarterback Isaiah Jackson and returned the ball 26 yards for a TD.
The win sets up a much-anticipated showdown for the GPAC title next weekend with No. 1 Morningside in Orange City next Saturday. The teams, both 8-0 in conference play and 9-0 overall, will square off for the sole ownership of the conference title at 1 p.m.
Jackson threw two touchdown passes in the closing minutes of the game and Jason Bachle hit a 33-yard field goal for Hastings, now 1-7 in league play and 2-7 overall.
WAYNE STATE 62, UPPER IOWA 0: The Wildcats piled up 559 yards total offense on its way to commanding win over the Peacocks in the annual Egg Bowl game played at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne Saturday.
Wayne State had two rushers top 100 yards and quarterback Andy McCance passed for two scores to lead the Wildcats to their fourth win in 10 games. The Wildcats end their season next Saturday hosting Sioux Falls.
After stopping Upper Iowa on three offensive plays on the first drive of the game, the Wildcats took over just shy of midfield and drove 53 yards in six plays, scoring on a 27-yard toss from McCance to Taurean Grady.
The Wildcats got the ball back at their own 15 after another Upper Iowa punt and needed just one play to make the score 14-0 when Devin Merkuris dashed 85 yards for a score.
You have free articles remaining.
Merkuris later added a one-yard run for another TD and ended the game with 187 yards rushing on 16 carries.
McCance later passed for a 15-yard touchdown to Mason Lee for the only points of the second quarter which left Wayne State ahead 24-0 at the break.
Deshawn Massey also gained 136 yards rushing on 21 attempts and scored on a 20-yard run to wrap up the scoring with 1:46 to go.
Ryyan Wilkins also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Wayne State.
DUBUQUE 26, BUENA VISTA 12: The Beavers couldn't build on an early lead and dropped their season finale to the Spartans in American Rivers Conference football action in Dubuque Saturday.
Coming off their first ARC win of the season, Buena Vista held the lead twice in the opening quarter, scoring on a three-yard run by Adrian Griffin with 4:41 left in the opening frame and a one-yard surge by Bryland Menicucci just before the first quarter break.
The Beavers missed the PAT kick on their first score and failed on a two-point try after the second one.
Sandwiched in between the BVU scores, the Spartans got a 24-yard TD run from Kordell Stillmunkes, also missing its PAT kick to trail 12-6 after a quarter.
Dubuque added one touchdown in each of the three remaining quarters while keeping the Beavers from scoring again to get the win.
Spartan quarterback Sean Duffy found Adam Rothas for a 12-yard TD pass 52 seconds before the intermission and Andy Vujnovich's successful PAT kick gave Dubuque 13-12 lead at the half
Stillmunkes added a five-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Duffy found Elliott Pipkin for a 17-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring for Dubuque (6-3 overall and 5-2 ARC).
The Beavers had a chance to answer the final Spartan score, driving to the Dubuque 2 but a running play and pass attempt were unsuccessful, leading to a turnover on downs.
Menicucci had 66 yards rushing on 10 carries for Buena Vista while the quarterback tandem of Reyes Lara III (10-21-0, 127 yards) and Dylan Laughlin (8-16-0, 72 yards) combined to throw for 199 yards for the Beavers (3-7 overall and 1-7 ARC).