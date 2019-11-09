COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Northwestern moves to 8-0 in GPAC with win over Hastings

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - No. 5 Northwestern scored the first six times it had the football and held Hastings scoreless over that span as the Raiders went on to record a 44-17 win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game played Saturday

Tyson Kooima passed three times to Shane Solberg for touchdowns and ran for another score in the first half to help Northwestern take a 34-0 lead.

Kooima found Solberg for a two-yard TD pass early in the second half to make it 44-0 and the Raiders rested many of their starters the rest of the way.

Kooima was 16-24 passing for 279 yards, 101 of which went to Solberg, who had six catches.

After Solberg and Kooima hooked up for a 24-yard TD pass on the first Northwestern possession of the day, Ben Granstra ended the next Hastings drive when he picked off Bronco quarterback Isaiah Jackson and returned the ball 26 yards for a TD.

The win sets up a much-anticipated showdown for the GPAC title next weekend with No. 1 Morningside in Orange City next Saturday. The teams, both 8-0 in conference play and 9-0 overall, will square off for the sole ownership of the conference title at 1 p.m.