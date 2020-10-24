COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff beats Hastings for first win

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Briar Cliff's defense held Hastings to eight points in the second half and the Chargers, which had scored only 21 points this season coming into the game, scored a season-high 27 points as Briar Cliff picked up its first victory of the season, 27-18 over Hastings on Saturday.

Briar Cliff, which is 1-4 now, did only have 244 yards of total offense but intercepted two passes and held Hastings (1-4) to 329 yards of total offense.

The Chargers never trailed in the game and took a 7-0 lead when freshman Cayden Mitchell, who got the start on Saturday, hit Kreggor Clark for a 43-yard score with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

Hastings got on the board with a 36-yard field goal by Jason Bachle.

Briar Cliff went up 14-3 when Stanton Lee scored on a 13-yard run with 10:33 left before the half. Hastings did get a score with 8:21 left in the half when John Zamora hit Keiotey Stenhouse but the Chargers held onto the 14-10 lead.

The Chargers started to pull away with 2:39 left in the third quarter when King Waller broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run. Hastings got within three with an 11-play drive that went 79 yards and with about nine minutes left.