COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff beats Hastings for first win

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Briar Cliff's defense held Hastings to eight points in the second half and the Chargers, which had scored only 21 points this season coming into the game, scored a season-high 27 points as Briar Cliff picked up its first victory of the season, 27-18 over Hastings on Saturday.
Briar Cliff, which is 1-4 now, did only have 244 yards of total offense but intercepted two passes and held Hastings (1-4) to 329 yards of total offense.
The Chargers never trailed in the game and took a 7-0 lead when freshman Cayden Mitchell, who got the start on Saturday, hit Kreggor Clark for a 43-yard score with 6:19 left in the first quarter.
Hastings got on the board with a 36-yard field goal by Jason Bachle.
Briar Cliff went up 14-3 when Stanton Lee scored on a 13-yard run with 10:33 left before the half. Hastings did get a score with 8:21 left in the half when John Zamora hit Keiotey Stenhouse but the Chargers held onto the 14-10 lead.
The Chargers started to pull away with 2:39 left in the third quarter when King Waller broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run. Hastings got within three with an 11-play drive that went 79 yards and with about nine minutes left.
Briar Cliff had to punt on its next possession. The Chargers defense stepped up when Donald Glover picked off a Zamora pass and went 43 yards for the score for the 27-18 lead.
Briar Cliff forced Hastings to punt on its next possession. Hastings drove to Briar Cliff's 44-yard line in the final minutes but Robert Robinson got a sack on fourth down to seal the win for the Chargers.
Mitchell was 7-of-18 passing for 132 yards and Waller ran for 65 yards on 11 carries. Dawson Forcella caught three passes for 52 yards.
Robinson had nine tackles, three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. Mark Snorton had seven tackles.
NORTHWESTERN 35, DOANE 14: Northwestern pulled away in the second half after playing to a 7-7 tie through the first two quarters to defeat Doane 35-14 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game Saturday in Crete, Neb.
His pair of touchdowns passes Saturday moves Tyson Kooima in the career school leadership with 86, two better than previous record-holder Curtis Krull (1970-73).
The Raider offense was kept out of the end zone in the first half, scoring their only points on a 47-yard fumble return by Parker Fryar.
Fryar picked up a fumble created by Lorenzo Jones when Doane's Andre Norman dropped the ball after catching a pass and ran to the end zone for the touchdown.
Northwestern's offense caught fire after the halftime break, scoring once in the third quarter and three more times in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Konner McQuillan scored on a one-yard run with 10:48 left in the third quarter to put the Raiders ahead for good 14-7.
Northwestern cashed in an 83-yard drive on the first play of the fourth quarter with Shane Solberg hauling in a 42-yard pass from Kooima to increase its lead to 21-7.
The Raiders took advantage of three Doane turnovers in the game, not only scoring a touchdown but also picking up a pair of Tiger fumbles to set up short scoring drives.
Doane dropped the ball deep in its own territory and Jaden Snyder picked the miscue at the four-yard line, setting up a short scoring run by Drake Brezina two plays later.
A fumble on the kickoff after Brezina's touchdown run gave the Raiders the ball right back and Kooima hit Josh Fakkema for an eight-yard touchdown pass with 4:08 to play.
Kooima was 16-for-23 passing for 270 yards and two scores.
Northwestern (4-1) hosts Midland next Saturday.
DORDT 41, CONCORDIA 14: Noah Clayberg passed for 268 yards and three scores and ran for another touchdown to lead the Defenders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference football win in Seward, Neb. Saturday.
Dordt scored all of the points in the first half to lead 20-0 and scored three touchdowns in the second half to hand the Bulldogs their second straight loss after starting the season 4-0.
Clayberg had 99 yards rushing and capped the opening drive of the game with a five-yard run to paydirt with 10:45 left in the opening quarter.
Michael Sonderman finished off a 13-play, 70-yard drive 13:36 before the half on a three-yard touchdown run to give the Defenders a 14-0 lead. A pair of field goals by Brett Zachman extended the Dordt lead to 20-0 at the break.
Concordia got a 24-yard touchdown reception by Korrell Koehlmoos to close within 20-7 on the first drive of the second half but the Defenders answered on a 22-yard scoring pass to Levi Jungling.
Clayberg hit Hayden Large for a four-yard touchdown pass with 54 seconds left in the third quarter to increase the Dordt lead to 34-7.
Large's score was set up by a pass interception by cornerback Jalen Placide who picked the ball off at the one-yard line and returned it 81 yards to set the Defenders up and thwart a Concordia drive at the same time.
Dordt (5-1) hosts top-ranked Morningside next Saturday.
