JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Jamestown scores first on a field goal right away in the game but from that point, it was all Dordt.
The Defenders scored 28 straight points and Levi Schoonhoven rushed for 298 yards as Dordt defeated Jamestown 41-16 on Saturday.
Dordt improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
After Jamestown went on 3-0 on a 27-yard field goal, Dordt went 70 yards on nine plays and scored on Levi Niesen's four-yard touchdown run. With 2:13 left in the first quarter, quarterback Tyler Reynolds took a keeper four yards for a score.
With 52 seconds left in the half, Kaleb Maresh hit Lucas Warner for a six-yard touchdown for a 21-3 halftime lead.
Schoonhoven started the scoring in the second half with a three-yard touchdown run when Jamestown finally scored again to make it 28-10.
Dordt added to the lead right away in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard keeper by Reynolds. Jamestown scored on a fumble return for a touchdown and the Defenders capped the scoring with a Reece Schnell one-yard run with 3:45 remaining.
Dordt had 534 yards of total offense - 468 on the ground - and held Jamestown to 237 yards. Dordt converted 10-of-13 third downs and held Jamestown to 3-of-12 on third downs.
Schoonhoven rushed for 298 yards on 35 carries and Charley Young had 63 yards on 12 carries ford Dordt.
Defensively, Sam Warner, David Kacmarynski and Brayton Van Kekerix each had a sack. The Defenders had nine tackles for loss including two each from Kacmarynski and VanKekerix. Aren Van Hofwegen recovered a fumble. Warner and Elliot VanKekerix each had seven tackles.
AUGUSTANA 26, WAYNE STATE 13: Wayne State jumped to a quick 13-0 lead but couldn't add any more points the rest of the way and Augustana took advantage to register a 26-13 Northern Sun Conference football win at Kirkeby-Over Stadium Saturday.
The Wildcats scored the first time they had the ball taking the opening kickoff and driving 77 yards in 16 plays to take the lead. Andy McCance found Tauren Grady for a 12-yard scoring pass with 8:33 left in the opening period to give the Wilcats a 7-0 lead.
Wayne State added field goals of 22 and 23 yards by Ethan Knudson later in the first half to go up 13-0 but left important points on the field and led 13-3 at the intermission after the Vikings' Luis Guarita booted 30-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the half.
Augustana chipped away gradually at the Wildcat lead after the break, pulling to within 13-6 on a 34-yard field goal by Guarita with 2:53 left in the third quarter.
The Vikings got a three-and-out stop the next time Wayne State had to football and got the tying points on a four-yard pass from Kyle Saddler to Brett Shepley.
Augustana followed by pouncing on a Wildcat fumble at the 11-yard line on the ensuing and took a 16-13 lead on a 21-yard field goal by Guarita on the first play of the final period.
Wayne had to punt after gaining nine yards in three plays the next time it had the ball and Augie got its second touchdown of the day on a 23-yard pass from Saddler to Jake Welsheimer to go up 23-13. A late field goal by Guarita, his fourth of the day, wrapped up the scoring.
Augustana now owns a 12-9-1 lead in the all-time series, having won five of the last six games.
Wayne State, which was coming off an inspirational 19-13 overtime win over Southwest State, dropped to 1-2 on the season entering a home game with Concordia-St. Paul next Saturday.