SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt evened its record at 1-1 this season with a 30-9 win over Waldorf on Saturday night.
The Defenders appeared poised to score first in the first quarter when Josh Mrazek picked off a Waldorf pass at the Warriors' 22-yard line. But Dordt had to settle for a field goal attempt that missed.
It was Waldorf that broke through after a Dordt fumble later in the quarter. Waldorf got a 14-yard touchdown pass with 4:11 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
In Dordt’s final drive of the first quarter, Levi Schoonhoven had a 54-yard run on the first play from the Dordt 27 and Tyler Reynolds ended the drive with a seven-yard run to make it 7-7.
On Dordt's next possession, it was four running plays - three by the Reynolds - that covered the 52 yards and gave Dordt a 14-7 going into halftime.
Waldorf had the first possession of the second half and worked into Dordt territory but Connor Bosma had an interception to end the drive. Dordt’s ensuing drive ended with a punt that Waldorf mishandled and the Defenders recovered the ball. Reynolds hit freshman Carter Schiebout for a 23-yard touchdown for a 21-7 lead.
The Warriors best chance to get back into the game midway through the quarter but Jeff Jones fumbled as he dove to the goal line and Dordt recovered. However, Reynolds was tackled on the first play in the end zone and Waldorf got a safety to make it 21-9.
Bosma picked off another pass on the next drive and returned it to Waldorf's 25-yard line. Schoonhoven scored in on the first play from scrimmage and the Defenders added a Brett Zachman 23-yard field goal with 1:10 left in the game for the 30-9 final.
OKLAHOMA 70, USD 14: Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three scores in a little more than one half of work to lead the fourth-ranked Sooners to a 70-14 win over South Dakota Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Sooners (2-0) outgained the Coyotes (0-2) 390-112 in the first half and took a 28-0 lead into the break. A pick-six from Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles began the second half and the rout was on.
South Dakota’s scores came in the third quarter from the arm of Austin Simmons. He connected with Kody Case on a 23-yard strike with 5:46 left in the frame to make it 49-7. It was the third time Simmons and Case have hooked up this season. Simmons hit Caleb Vander Esch with a 27-yard strike on 4th-and-12 the next time USD had it to make it 56-14.
The ruling on the field was originally an incomplete pass, but replay overturned the call with Vander Esch clearly getting his left foot down with possession in the end zone before going out of bounds.ouch
Simmons completed 25 of 34 passes for 244 yards. He had the two touchdown tosses and was intercepted twice. Simmons became the seventh Coyote quarterback to reach 4,000 yards passing.
Case caught six passes for 68 yards one week after tying USD’s single-game record with 11. USD passed for 269, ran for 79 and totaled 348 yards.
South Dakota linebacker Elijah Reed had a career-high 12 tackles and safety Phillip Powell totaled eight. Darin Greenfield, USD’s All-American defensive end, sacked Hurts in the first half and drew a number of holding penalties.
Oklahoma racked up 733 yards of offense. Wide out Ceedee Lamb caught six passes for a game-high 144 yards and a score, all of which came in the first half.
The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host Houston Baptist at 2 p.m. Saturday inside the DakotaDome.