COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Midland upends Dordt to end season

USF, which forced five turnovers, used 17-point barrages in the second and fourth quarter to turn back WSC for the eighth straight time in the series between the two schools. After trailing 7-0 after the first quarter, USF put 17 points up to take a 17-14 lead at the break when Walters had two TD passes and Daniel Esparza hit a 21-yard field goal. The two teams traded TDs in the third quarter before USF outscored the Wildcats, 17-0 in the fourth quarter to win the game comfortably at 41-21.