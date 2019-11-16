COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Midland upends Dordt to end season

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Camdon Griffiths booted a 24-yard field goal with 40 seconds left to break a tie and give Midland a 31-28 in over Dordt in a Great Plais Athletic Conference football regular season finale for each team Saturday at Open Space Park.
Each team had alternate scoring 14 points until Griffith kick settled things and give the Warriors a 7-4 record (6-3 GPAC).
Midland got the first 14 points of the game, scoring with 9:01 left in the first quarter on a 59-yard pass from Noah Oswald Austan Daniels and in a one-yard carry by by Maximus Wold with 3L52 left in the opening frame.
Wold lated scored twice on short runs in the third quarter to give Midland a 28-14 edge after three quarters.
Dirdt was able to get a 14-14 tie at the half thanks to a short run from Levi Schoonhoven with 6:58 left in the second quarter and a quarterback keeper by Noah Clayberg 4:01 before the break.
Down by two touchdowns, Clayberg hit Levi Jungling for a 20-yard strike for TD with 7:56 then got the equalizer on a six-yard QB keeper with 4:58 left in regulation.
Dordt also ends its season 7-4 overall and 6-3 GPAC.
SIOUX FALLS 41, WAYNE STATE 21: Led by a career-best five touchdown passes from Caden Walters, the Cougars ended the Wildcats season with a loss.
USF, which forced five turnovers, used 17-point barrages in the second and fourth quarter to turn back WSC for the eighth straight time in the series between the two schools. After trailing 7-0 after the first quarter, USF put 17 points up to take a 17-14 lead at the break when Walters had two TD passes and Daniel Esparza hit a 21-yard field goal. The two teams traded TDs in the third quarter before USF outscored the Wildcats, 17-0 in the fourth quarter to win the game comfortably at 41-21.
Taurean Grady caught a 37-yard pass from Andy McCance, who completed 8-of-17 passes for 159 yards and two TDs. Then, he hauled in a TD pass from six yards on a third down play as the Wildcats cut the lead to 24-21 with 5:51 to play.