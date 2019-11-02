CRETE, Neb. - No. 1 Morningside was up by four at the halftime break before scoring all 28 points after the intermission to pull away from host Doane 42-10 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game played at Papik Stadium Saturday.
The Mustangs got 316 yards and three touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Dolincheck and had two rushers with at least 100 yards on the ground. Arnijae Ponder had 138 yards on 33 carries and Anthony Sims added 100 yards on 14 totes for Morningside.
Despite seeing a two-game shutout streak end, the Morningside defense made its presence felt, forcing nine Tiger punts while allowing only three third down conversions.
The first quarter was scoreless, with the Mustangs turning the ball over on downs the first time they had possession then failing to score when a field goal try was blocked later in the opening frame. Doane, was three and out on both of its first two possessions as well.
It didn't take Morningside long to dent the scoreboard in the second quarter, getting a nine-yard TD pass from Dolincheck to Austin Johnson in the opening minute of the frame.
Doane got a 33-yard pass from Drake Davidson to Brandon Gannon to move it to the Morningside 11-yard line the next time it had the football but sacks by Alex Paulson and Seth Maitlen forced the Tigers to kick a 41-yard field goal to pull within 7-3.
The Mustangs answered in just four plays to go up 14-3 when Dolincheck found Reid Jurgensmeier for a 35-yard TD strike.
Doane was able to close to within14-10 later in the half, taking advantage of an interception and 42-yard return by Garrett Fries to set up a 14-yard scoring pass from Davidson to Izai Celestine.
Ponder scored both of his touchdowns on short-range one-yard runs in the third quarter to put Morningside up 28-10 after three quarters. Dolincheck and Jurgensmeier hooked up for another score in the fourth quarter with 11:44 to go before Sims scored on a 44-yard dash with 1:46 left.
The Mustangs (8-0) will host Concordia in their regular season home finale next Saturday before traveling to Orange City to face No. 5 Northwestern in a game that is expected to settle the GPAC football race. Doane dropped to 4-6.
DORDT 70, HASTINGS 28: The Defenders got nearly 600 yards rushing from a quartet of ball carriers and went on to fly past the Broncos in the Great Plains Athletic Conference football game played in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.
Quarterback Noah Clayberg scored four touchdowns and passed for another, ending the day with 208 yards rushing on 18 carries and 135 passing yards.
Clayberg scored on runs of 18 and eight yards in the first stanza, and Levi Jungling added a six-yard scoring run before the quarter change to give the Defenders a healthy 21-0 lead.
Hastings got a 27-yard TD pass from Jesse Ulright to Keiotey Stenhouse on the first play of the second quarter and a 38-yard touchdown run from Brett Simonsen later in the period but Dordt got four touchdowns of its own to lead 49-14 at the halftime break.
Clayberg and Levin Schoonhoven had two rushing scores apiece in the second period for the Defenders.
Jungling had six catches for 114 yards to lead both teams and caught a 26-yard TD pass from Clayberg on the first play of the fourth quarter to complete Dordt's 70-point outing.
Dordt (6-3 overall and 5-2 GPAC) will be at homes for the final two regular-season games on its slate, taking on Briar Cliff next Saturday and Hastings a week after that.
WESTERN ILLINOIS 38, SOUTH DAKOTA 34: Clint Ratkovich scored on a nine-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in regulation to cap a wild fourth quarter and give the Leathernecks their first win of the season in Missouri Valley Conference football play Saturday in Macomb, Ill.
The lead changed five times in the fourth quarter alone as the Coyotes saw a 20-7 lead midway in the third quarter vanish during an offensive salvo in the turbulent final quarter and a half.
The Coyotes held a 13-point lead midway through the third frame and looked to be in control after getting a 37-yard field goal from Mason Lorber with 11:37 left in the third quarter.
At that point, the Coyotes had scored 20 straight points, getting another 33-yard field goal in the second quarter from Lorber, a 22-yard TD pass from Austin Simmons to Brett Samson and a 25-yard scoring hook up from Simmons to Austin Goehring to hold what appeared to be a safe lead.
USD held the Leathernecks to a field goal on their next possession to pull WIU within 20-10, and Connor Sampson found Ratovich for a three-yard TD pass for 3:04 left in the middle quarter to slice the Coyote lead to 20-17.
Western Illinois went ahead on the opening drive of the fourth quarter, going up 24-20 on a 26-yard pass from Sampson to Tony Tate.
USD answered with a 16-play, 75-yard drive in 5:47 to retake the lead 27-24 on a nine-yard run by Canaan Brooks with 7:50 to go.
The Coyotes got a break next time WIU had possession when the Leathernecks turned the ball back on downs at midfield after a fourth-down pass was dropped. USD, however, gave the ball right back after four plays when Kai Henry was stopped on fourth-and-one at the Western Illinois 43 with 5:28 to go.
The Leathernecks again gambled after three plays gained just five yards and came up big on fourth down with Sampson hitting Ratiovich to put WIU back in front 31-27 with 4:43 left.
The Coyotes used its rushing attack to again force back ahead, getting a 31-yard carry from Simmons and a 21-yard jaunt by Henry to set up a three-yard TD pass from Simmons to Caleb Vander Esch to put USD back up 34-31 with 1:19 left.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the Coyotes after its go-ahead score was costly and allowed the Leathernecks to start their final five at their own 41.
Another unsportsmanlike infraction by the Coyotes hampered their cause on the winning Western Illinois drive and USD was penalized five time for 60 yards in the fourth quarter alone and ended the game with 160 yards lost of penalty to 106 for WIU.
South Dakota is now 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Missouri Valley and hosts Youngstown State at the DakotaDome at 2 p.m. next Saturday.
BUENA VISTA 60, LUTHER 40: The Beavers put an end to an 18-game American Rivers Conference football losing streak, pulling away from the Norse to claim a win in action a J. Leslie Rollins Stadium Saturday.
Bryland Menicucci rushed for 122 yards and scored four touchdown to pace Buena Vista in its highest scoring output since defeating Wartburg 67-21 in 2014.
The teams combined for a game's worth of scoring in the first half with the Beavers leading 40-27 after a 20-yard TD pass from Reyes Lara III to Eric Pacheco with two seconds in the second quarter.
After the break, the Beavers forced punts on the first two Norse possessions in the third quarter while added a two-yard TD run by Menicucci and a 35-yard touchdown strike from Lara to Pacheco to go up 52-27.
Now 3-6 overvall and 1-6 in the ARC, Buena Vista narrowly won the total offensive yards stat 557-503 but took advantage of three Norse fumbles and an interception. Parker Kizer had game-best 197 yards rushing on 25 carries for Luther, now 0-8.
Pacheco moves into second place on the BVU career reception list with 160 and his 119 yards on Saturday pushed him over 1,00 yards this season.
Buena Vista closes its season at Dubuque next Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE 62, WAYNE STATE 7: The No. 3 Mavericks showed their high ranking among NCAA Division II is no fluke as they 45-0 at the half on their way to a Northern Sun Conference football win at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato Saturday over Wayne State.
Minnesota State spread its scoring around considerably, with four different players scoring rushing touchdowns while starting quarterback Ryan Schlichte threw two TD passes and Brevin Kaiser added another.
Minnesota State gained 556 yards in the contest, accounting for 271 yards on the ground and 285 passing. WSC had 214 yards of total offense with 88 on the ground and 126 through the air.
Wayne State (3-6) avoided a shut out late by putting together a 65-yard scoring drive on eight plays that started latr in the third quarter and with 12:50 left in the game on a one-yard TD run by Lorenzo Longwood.
Jason Hakwins had six catches and 71 yards for Wayne State, which hosts Upper Iowa at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne next Saturday.