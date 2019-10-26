MITCHELL, S.D. — Morningside shut out its second straight Great Plains Athletic Conference opponent and topped 60 points again defeating overmatched Dakota Wesleyan 69-0 in college football game played Saturday afternoon and Joe Qunital Field.
The No. 1 Mustangs got the lead just under eight minutes into the game on a five-yard run by Arnijae Ponder who rushed for over 100 yards for the 11th straight time.
Ponder had 144 yards on the ground and added a 50-yard TD run in the the third quarter to put Morningside up 48-0. Ponder is now just 11 yards short of a 1,000-yard season. His two scores gives him 13 touchdowns this season.
Quarterback Joe Dolincheck also threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns despite being intercepted three times. With the Mustangs holding a modest 14-0 lead late in the second quarter, Dolincheck threw two touchdown passes in the final 1:23 of the half to put Morningside up 27-0 at the break.
Dolincheck hooked up with Bo Els for a 53-yard TD pass with 1:23 left in the first half and with Austin Johnson on a 43-yard strike 18 seconds before the intermission.
Dollincheck later tossed a 12-yard pass to Reid Jurgensmeier for his third TD pass of the day and topped 2,000 yard for the season during the game.
Johnson later caught a second touchdown pass, this time from reserve quarterback Tate Robards from 64 yards out and ended the game with four catches for 148 yards. Jurgenssmeier also had 102 yards on six recpetions for the Mustangs.
Ethan Stratamdn and Anthony Sims added touchdown runs in the second half and Drew Bessey picked off a pass and returned it 15 yards for the final scoring of the day with 9:02 left in regulation.
Dakota Wesleyan is now 1-8 overall and 0-7 in the GPAC.
Morningside (7-0 overall and 6-0 GPAC) is on the road again next week to face Doane before returning home to host Concordia Nov. 9.
DORDT 35, CONCORDIA 0: Dordt scored on the ground four times — from four different men — en route to the win.
All four rushing touchdowns came within 10 yards.
Levi Jungling got the scoring started with a 1-yard scamper with 3:36 left in the first quarter.
Less than 2 minutes later, Dordt's Carter Schiebout found the end zone from 6 yards out to make the score 14-0. Schiebout led the Defenders on 101 yards on 19 carries.
Michael Sonderman and Levi Schoonhoven each had second-quarter, 1-yard TD scores, and that doubled the Defenders' score going into halftime.
In the fourth quarter, quarterback Noah Clayberg found Jungling on a 14-yard pass play that gave the Defenders their final touchdown of the afternoon.
Dordt held Concordia to 170 total yards. Josh Mrazek led the defense with 13 total tackles.
WAYNE STATE 26, U-MARY 23: Wayne State rushed for 311 yards in the win.
The Wildcats are now 3-5 overall (1-3 NSIC South) while the host Marauders fall to 1-7 on the season and 0-4 in the NSIC North.
Wayne State redshirt freshman Devin Merkuris broke loose on a 41-yard scoring run with 7:12 remaining to give WSC the go-ahead lead.
Mary’s next drive saw the Marauders drive to the WSC 30 before senior linebacker Tyler Thomsen intercepted a pass to stop the scoring threat with 2:28 to play.
Wayne State outgained Mary in the game 350-332 with 311 yards coming on the ground for the Wildcats.
Merkuris produced 123 yards on 20 carries and one score followed by Deshawn Massey with 94 yards on 15 attempts while Lorenzo Logwood finished with 43 yards on 11 rushes with two scores.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Tavian Willis completed 5 of 11 passes for 39 yards and one interception. Jaosn Hawkins had two catches for 14 yards with Mason Lee making one catch for 14 yards.
Defensively, senior linebacker Tyler Thomsen recorded 13 tackles with one interception and one pass breakup. Sophomore linebacker Nicholas Joynt added nine stops while senior defensive end MJ Blankenfeld had eight tackles with two sacks for 20 yards.
LORAS 40, BUENA VISTA 39: The Duhawks blocked a Morris Aranda kick in the overtime period, then scored on a Noah Sigwarth 2-yard TD run to clinch the win.
Bryland Menicucci scored in overtime from the Loras 1, but the Beavers couldn't convert on the PAT.
The Beavers outscored the Duhawks 20-9 in the second half.
Jalen Moore picked up the ball on a botched Loras punt in the end zone with 8:49 left in the third quarter that got the scoring started.
Then, Reyes Lara III found Colby Laughlin on a 6-yard pass on the Beavers' next drive.
The final score for BVU in regulation came on a 74-yard interception returned to the end zone by Michael Herwig. That PAT attempt by Aranda was off target.
The Beavers only had 26 net rushing yards in the game.
BVU primarily used two quarterbacks again on Saturday. Dylan Laughlin was 20-for-28 for 187 yards and two touchdowns while Lara was 12 of 18.