COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Reid Jurgensmeier sets record in Morningside's win

FREMONT, Neb. -- Reid Jurgensmeier had a day to remember in the first half along in Morningside's 42-7 win over Midland on Saturday.
Morningside's senior wide receiver had four touchdown receptions in the first half, which was a record on its own. But Jurgensmeier added another touchdown in the second half, giving him five for the game. He's the first receiver in Morningside history with five touchdown receptions in one game.
Jurgensmeier's first touchdown came at the 4:40 mark of the first quarter when Joe Dolincheck hit him with a 27-yard pass. Then early in the second quarter, Jurgensmeier hauled in a 13-yard pass from Dolincheck. His longest touchdown came with 2:55 left before the half on a 41-yard pass play. His final touchdown of the first half came with 58 seconds left on a 6-yard reception.
The record-breaking reception came in the fourth quarter when Dolincheck found Jurgensmeier for a 15-yard pass as Morningside went up 42-7.
Jurgensmeier finished with 10 receptions for 167 yards. He has seven touchdowns on the season already through two games as the Mustangs are 2-0 on the season.
Dolincheck also entered the record books on Saturday as well. He went over the 5,000 career yards mark on Saturday. He's only the seventh quarterback to accomplish the feat in Morningside history.
Dolincheck needed just 16 games to throw for more than 5,000 yards in his career.
The junior quarterback finished 31-of-49 passing for 341 yards and five touchdowns.
Morningside finished with 452 yards of total offense in the game. The Mustangs didn't allow a sack in the game.
Anthony Sims ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Caleb Schweigart caught five passes for 88 yards.
Morningside's defense held Midland to 279 yards of total offense with only 65 of those coming on the ground. The Mustangs intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles.
Weston Schultz and Drew Bessey each had 10 tackles. Bessey also had an interception as did Tyler Winger. Seth Maitlen and Isaac Pingel each recovered a fumble. Niklas Gustav had two tackles for a loss and Jalen Portis had seven tackles.
DOANE 13, BRIAR CLIFF 6: Briar Cliff couldn't get its offense going in its season-opener against Doane. The Chargers did have a 6-0 lead going into the fourth quarter but the Tigers tied the game with 11:03 left and then took the lead witih 2:23 left for the 13-6 victory.
While the Chargers held Doane had 283 yards of total offense, Briar Cliff only gained 252 total yards.
Cayden Mitchell was 3-for-5 passing for only 8 yards and was sacked once. John Bell came in and was 14-of-28 passing for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The touchdown was a 4-yard pass to Kreggor Clark with 4:29 left in the third quarter.
Mar'Kaybion Wallace led the Chargers with 70 yards rushing on 20 carries. Jalen Bowman had four receptions for 51 yards.
Defensively for the Chargers, Asi Tupua had a sack and 11 tackles and Alijah Kadeem Muhammed had 10 tackles. Robert Robinson had two sacks and M.J. Montgomery and Daylan Littlejohn each had a sack. Mike Green broke up two passes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!