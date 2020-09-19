COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Reid Jurgensmeier sets record in Morningside's win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT, Neb. -- Reid Jurgensmeier had a day to remember in the first half along in Morningside's 42-7 win over Midland on Saturday.

Morningside's senior wide receiver had four touchdown receptions in the first half, which was a record on its own. But Jurgensmeier added another touchdown in the second half, giving him five for the game. He's the first receiver in Morningside history with five touchdown receptions in one game.

Jurgensmeier's first touchdown came at the 4:40 mark of the first quarter when Joe Dolincheck hit him with a 27-yard pass. Then early in the second quarter, Jurgensmeier hauled in a 13-yard pass from Dolincheck. His longest touchdown came with 2:55 left before the half on a 41-yard pass play. His final touchdown of the first half came with 58 seconds left on a 6-yard reception.

The record-breaking reception came in the fourth quarter when Dolincheck found Jurgensmeier for a 15-yard pass as Morningside went up 42-7.

Jurgensmeier finished with 10 receptions for 167 yards. He has seven touchdowns on the season already through two games as the Mustangs are 2-0 on the season.