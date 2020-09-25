COLLEGE GOLF: Briar Cliff, Buena Vista's Anthony Gallagher win Morningside Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The combination of yellow and blue proved to be the winning colors on Thursday at the Morningside Invitational at Green Valley Golf Course.

The Briar Cliff men's golf team won the team title and Buena Vista's Anthony Gallagher came away with his first-ever individual title on Thursday.

The Chargers shot a 296 to win the team title, six strokes better than Buena Vista (302).

Briar Cliff was led by Elijah Lamoureux's 73, which was good for third place. Two Chargers tied for fourth as Davess Verdugo and Raul Perez each shot a 74. Gerrado Colon was tied for seventh with a 75.

Gallagher shot a 70 to lead the pack on Thursday to claim the medalist honors. He was the top Beaver by five strokes as Ryan Ruzek tied for seventh with a 75. Shane Hess tied for 10th with a 77.

Alex Snyder led Northwestern as he finished in second with a 71.

