COLLEGE GOLF: Briar Cliff finishes second at Tabor College Invite

NEWTON, Kan. — The Briar Cliff men's golf team ended up with a second-place finish at the two-day Tabor College Invite at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

The Chargers turned in a team score of 603 (295, 308). Raul Perez Ruiz led the Cliff at the event posting a 149 (73, 76) to finish fourth.

Briar Cliff started round two atop the leader board, but a solid round two score from Science and Arts of Oklahoma was enough to jump the Chargers in the standings. BC would finish two strokes behind Science and Arts of Oklahoma's score of 601 (304, 297).

Elijah Lamoureux tied for fifth and was second in scoring for the Cliff with a 150 (70, 80). Andrew Arndorfer tied for seventh and was one stroke behind Lamoureux posting a 151 (76, 75). Davess Verdugo rounded out the scoring for BC with a 153 (76, 77) and placed 12th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0