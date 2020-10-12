COLLEGE GOLF: Briar Cliff men lead Tabor Invite

NEWTON, Kansas -- The Briar Cliff men's golf team leads the Tabor College Fall Invite after the first day and the Chargers also have the top individual at the tournament going into Tuesday's final day.

Briar Cliff leads the field with a 295, which is nine strokes better than Science & Arts of Oklahoma.

Elijah Lamoureux leads the Chargers and the field as he is tied for first with a 70. He's tied with Tabor's Logan Mathews.

The Chargers have four golfers in the top-10. Raul Perez is tied for sixth with a 73 and Andrew Arndorfer and Davess Verdugo are each tied for ninth with a 76.

The Invite is being played at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

MORNINGSIDE THIRD AT UNO: The Morningside men's golf team is competing at the Maverick Invitational at The Creek and the Mustangs sit in third place in a tournament that has some NCAA Division I programs in it.

The Mustangs shot a 300 on the day for the third-place showing in the two-day event. Bellevue University leads the Invitational with a 288 and North Dakota State is second with a 297.