College golf: Dordt, Briar Cliff tied for third at Blue River Classic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEATRICE, Neb. — Both the Briar Cliff and Dordt men's golf teams shared a third-place tie Wednesday at the Blue River Classic at Black Holes and Highland Golf Course.

The Defenders and the Chargers both had 36-hole team scores of 647.

BCU's top golfer was Andrew Arndorfer, who finished in 10th place. He shot an 83 on Wednesday to start the tournament, but improved his Thursday score by nine shots.

Arndorfer shot a 74, good for 13-over-par. His collective score was 157.

Raul Perez Ruiz carded a 77 on Thursday, which was an improvement from an 85 shot on Wednesday. Ruiz's collective score was 162.

Dordt had three golfers finishing in the top-20. Ryan Feauto tied for 12th with a 159. Feauto's round on Wednesday was 78.

Colin Kloostra was 14th, and he improved his round by 11 shots from Wednesday to Thursday. Kloostra shot a 75 Thursday en route to a 161.

Blake Harmsen was tied for 19th, and he shot 163 throughout both days.

MORNINGSIDE WINS MID-SOUTH: The third round of the Mid-South Invitational was to be held Wednesday, but it was canceled due to bad weather.