College golf: Dordt, Briar Cliff tied for third at Blue River Classic

BEATRICE, Neb. — Both the Briar Cliff and Dordt men's golf teams shared a third-place tie Wednesday at the Blue River Classic at Black Holes and Highland Golf Course.
The Defenders and the Chargers both had 36-hole team scores of 647.
BCU's top golfer was Andrew Arndorfer, who finished in 10th place. He shot an 83 on Wednesday to start the tournament, but improved his Thursday score by nine shots.
Arndorfer shot a 74, good for 13-over-par. His collective score was 157.
Raul Perez Ruiz carded a 77 on Thursday, which was an improvement from an 85 shot on Wednesday. Ruiz's collective score was 162.
Dordt had three golfers finishing in the top-20. Ryan Feauto tied for 12th with a 159. Feauto's round on Wednesday was 78.
Colin Kloostra was 14th, and he improved his round by 11 shots from Wednesday to Thursday. Kloostra shot a 75 Thursday en route to a 161.
Blake Harmsen was tied for 19th, and he shot 163 throughout both days.
MORNINGSIDE WINS MID-SOUTH: The third round of the Mid-South Invitational was to be held Wednesday, but it was canceled due to bad weather.
In the rain-shortened MidSouth Invitational, Sam Storey led three members of head coach Todd Sapp’s team among the individual top-15, topping the individual medalist chase by two shots with a score of 146.
Senior Jonny Douglas carded a 153 to wind up tied for eighth, fellow senior Corey Matthey registered a 154 to tie for 11th, and sophomore Jackson Sitzmann placed in a tie for 14th (155).
The Mustangs cleared the team championship spot by eight strokes over runner-up Bellevue University (605-613).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!