COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside continues to dominate GPAC meet

DAKOTA DUNES — Morningside extended its lead to 86 shots at the midway point of the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's golf championship at Dakota Dunes Country Club Tuesday.

The trio of Maria Zorrilla, Sam Knight and Laia Badosa continued to hold down the top three spots after two rounds with Zorrilla leading the way with an eight-over par 79-75-154 score.

Knight was the leader after the first round with a 76 but tied with Badosa on the day with a 79 and is one stroke behind Zorrilla.

Badosa is two strokes off the lead while teammate Sofia Castelan (85-80-165) is in sixth and Maria Nava seventh (84-85-169).

Morningside has a two-day total 629 and will carry the lead in the spring sessions of the championship with Jamestown in second with 715 and Dakota Wesleyan third at 720.

Northwestern is fifth with 736 and was led by Kate Wynja (85-88-173) in 11th place, Hayley Carlson (97-83-180) in 13th and Maddie Schrack (93-88-181) in 15th.

Briar Cliff is fifth with 745 and was led by Frankie Valencia (91-91-182) in 16th place. Molly Diekmann (92-93-185) was 19th or the Chargers and Emily Harste (89-97-186) was tied for 20th.

Dordt is in 11th place (787), with Tess Hemmila (99-93-192) leading the Defenders.

