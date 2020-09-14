COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside leads Siouxland Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sam Storey led the Morningside College men's golf team to a first-round lead on Monday at the Siouxland Invite at The Ridge in Sioux Center.

Storey is tied for first after 18 holes, as he shot 5-under par 66. He is tied with Dordt's Ryan Feauto heading into Tuesday's round.

The Mustangs lead the team leaderboard with a 3-over score. They are three shots ahead of Dordt.

Northwestern is third at 8-over while Briar Cliff is fifth (21-over).

Corey Matthey is third (68) while Northwestern's Marcus Rens and Brock Murphy are tied for fourth (70). Rens is golfing for the Red Raiders' "B" team. Murphy is golfing on the Northwestern's "A" team.

Briar Cliff has two golfers tied for 14th. Davess Verdugo and Andrew Arndorfer each shot a 75, which is 4-over.

Northwestern will host the second and final round on Tuesday at Landsmeer Golf Club.

