COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside men lead Mid-South Invitational

NEWTON, Kan. — The Morningside College men's golf team has the team lead after 36 holes at the Mid-South Invitational held at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kansas.

The Mustangs have a 36-hole score of 605, eight shots ahead of Bellevue and Wayland Baptist.

Mustangs junior Sam Storey of Surrey, England, leads medalist race with a score of 146. On Tuesday, he recorded a 71. That's good for 1-under par for the course.

Storey carded five birdies in the round.

Storey has an overall score of 2-over (146), ahead of Bellevue's Flo-Jan Oosterhof, who is an 4-over par.

Jonny Douglas sits tied for eighth at 153 and Corey Matthey is tied for 11th (154).

Northwestern is also playing in the tournament. Playing in his first collegiate round, Trenton De Haan paced the Raiders with a 158 (14-over) and is in a three-way tie for 22nd place. The sophomore began the day with an 83 but came back strong in the afternoon with a 75, tied for the third lowest score of the second round.

