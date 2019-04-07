BLAIR, Neb. -- The Morningside men's golf team finished in second place at the Midland Open with a score of 291. Midland won the event with a 286. Dordt finished in seventh place with a 308.
Corey Matthey led Morningside with a 71 to finish in a tie for second place at the event. Midland's Cody Troudt shot a 67 to win the individual title.
Xan Milligan shot a 72 for Morningside and finished in fourth and Jonathan Douglas shot a 73 to finish in eighth-place. Sam Story added a 75 and Torben Boeger shot an 83.
Dordt's Will Mulder and Brandon VandeGriend each shot a 74 to finish in a tie for 12th place. Kyle Colyn shot a 78 and Ryan Fedders shot an 82.
Buena Vista finishes 10th at Wartburg
WAVERLY, Iowa -- Buena Vista shot a 649 at the two-day Wartburg Invitational and finished in 10th place. Des Moines Area Community College won the Invite with a 584.
Buena Vista shot 319 on the first day but slid back with a 330 on the second day.
Ryan Ruzek shot a 159 to lead the Beavers. He tied for 35th place. Evan Krause added a 161, Anthony Gallagher shot a 163 and Andrew Underbrink shot a 166.