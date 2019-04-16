NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Morningside won the GPAC Preview meet on Monday by two strokes, shooting a 297. Northwestern finished in second with a 299 and Briar Cliff and Jamestown each shot a 305 to finish in a tie for third.
Morningside's Corey Matthey was the medalist after shooting a two-under 142.
Northwestern's Caleb Badura was the runner-up with an even-par 144.
USD finishes 14th at MSU
WEST POINT, Miss. – The South Dakota men’s golf team concluded play at the Old Waverly Collegiate Tuesday with sophomore Tate Arends marking the top Coyote finish with 224 strokes. As a team, USD totaled 899 shots to place 14th.
Arends finished 8-over-par after rounds of 71-74-79 to place in a tie for 54th. Senior Tommy Vining was one shot behind with 225 shots. He placed in a tie for 59th.
South Dakota competes at the Summit League Championship in Newton, Kansas, beginning April 28.