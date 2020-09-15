COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside wins Siouxland Invitational men's tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Morningside won the team title at the two-day Siouxland Invitational collage men's golf tournament completed Tuesday at The Ridge Course.

Mustang teammates Corey Matthey and Sam Storey finished tied for medalist honors with a event total 137.

So, they went to a playoff.

Storey edged Matthey at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City for his second successive and school-recording-tying sixth overall medalist award.

Storey and Dordt's Blake Harmsen tied for the lead after the first day with rounds of 66 but Matthey shot a low 69 on Tuesday to move into a deadlock with Storey.

Northwestern was nine shots behind Morningside and were led by Macrus Rens and Ezra Meyer who finished third at 144 and tied with Matthey for low score on day two. Brock Murphy of a split Raider squad and Harmsen also were among five golfers wo tied for second place.

Tanner Haeberle and Xan Milligan bnoth shot 149 scores and Jackson Sitazmann had a 152 to round of the Morningside scoring.

Briar Cliff was fifth in the team scoring with a 607 and were led by Andrew Arndofer who shot a 150. Davess Verdugo and Raul Perez shot 151, Elijah Lamoureux 155 and Gerardo Colon 161 to complete the Charger scoring.

