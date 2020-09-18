COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside women lead Lila Frommelt Fall Classic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. -- The Morningside women's golf team dominated the first day of Briar Cliff's Lila Frommelt Fall Classic as the Mustangs shot a 318 to claim the top spot on Friday.

Morningside's score was 14 shots better than second place Iowa Western Community College. Briar Cliff was in third with a 337. Northwestern is seventh with a 360, Dordt is ninth with a 371 and Buena Vista is 12th with a 387.

Concordia's Kendra Placke leads the individual race with a one-over par 72. She is sixth stroke ahead of Morningside's Samantha Knight, who shot a 78 along with St. Mary's Victoria Suto and Seira Kubo.

Morningside's Laia Badosa is in fifth with a 79 and Maria Nava is tied for sixth with an 80. Maria Zorrilla shot an 81 and is in 11th and Sofia Castelan is tied for 12th with an 82.

Briar Cliff was led by Frankie Valencia, who is tied for 12th place with with an 82. Emily Harste is in 15th with an 83 and Ann Hedlund is 19th with an 85. Molly Diekmann is tied for 25th with an 87 to round out the scoring for the Chargers.

Buena Vista's Alison Schweers is tied for 20th with an 86. Northwestern's Hayley Carlson was tied for 25th with an 87 along with Dordt's Gianna Van Klaveren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0