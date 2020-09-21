COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside women, men lead Northwest Iowa National

Briar Cliff is in sixth place as the Chargers were consistent over the two rounds. Briar Cliff shot a 327 in the first round and a 328 in the second for a 655.

Frankie Valencia is in the top-20 after the first day as she shot a 76 in the first round and a 77 in the second for a nine-over par 153 to tie for 14th place. Emily Harste and Molly Diekmann are both tied for 29th with a 167 and Ann Hedlund is tied for 31st with a 168. Grace Johanson is tied for 33rd with a 172 and Abbigale Miller is 37th with a 175.

Morningside is lead the men's standings. The Mustangs shot a 290 in the first round and followed with a 292 in the second round. As a team, the Mustangs shot 10-over par for a 582.

Morningside leads Northwestern by two strokes as the Red Raiders shot a 292 for both rounds. Briar Cliff is sixth with a 610 and Dordt is 11th with a 629.

While Northwestern is in second place, the Red Raiders have the top individual. Ezra Meyer leads the whole past with a two-under-par 141. He shot a 71 in the in the first round and shaved a stroke off his score in the second round.