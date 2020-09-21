COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside women, men lead Northwest Iowa National

LE MARS, Iowa -- Laia Badosa and the Morningside women's golf team had one of the best days in the program's history on Monday at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Club.
Both the Morningside women's and men's golf teams were in first place at the National Invite.
Badosa, a junior, set the school record for the lowest 18-hole score with a 66 in the first round. Two rounds were played on Monday. Badosa then shot a 68 in her second round and has a commanding lead going into Tuesday's final day. Badosa has a two-round score of 10-under par 134 and leads Wayland Baptist's Laura Klimova and Mustang teammate Samantha Knight by seven strokes.
Knight is tied for second with a 141. She shot a 70 in the first round and a 71 in the second round as she is three-under par.
Those two were part of a solid showing for the Morningside women, which shot a 285 in the first round, which sets a new team record. The Mustangs followed that with a 289 in round two for a 574 as Morningside leads after the first day by 17 strokes over Texas Wesleyan University. Morningside as a team is one stroke under par.
Morningside's Sofia Castelan shot a five-over par 149 and is tied for sixth place. Maria Zorrilla shot a seven-over par 151 and is tied for eighth place. Maria Nava is tied for 14th place after shooting a nine-over par 153. Lauren Carr is in 27th with a 165.
Briar Cliff is in sixth place as the Chargers were consistent over the two rounds. Briar Cliff shot a 327 in the first round and a 328 in the second for a 655.
Frankie Valencia is in the top-20 after the first day as she shot a 76 in the first round and a 77 in the second for a nine-over par 153 to tie for 14th place. Emily Harste and Molly Diekmann are both tied for 29th with a 167 and Ann Hedlund is tied for 31st with a 168. Grace Johanson is tied for 33rd with a 172 and Abbigale Miller is 37th with a 175.
Morningside is lead the men's standings. The Mustangs shot a 290 in the first round and followed with a 292 in the second round. As a team, the Mustangs shot 10-over par for a 582.
Morningside leads Northwestern by two strokes as the Red Raiders shot a 292 for both rounds. Briar Cliff is sixth with a 610 and Dordt is 11th with a 629.
While Northwestern is in second place, the Red Raiders have the top individual. Ezra Meyer leads the whole past with a two-under-par 141. He shot a 71 in the in the first round and shaved a stroke off his score in the second round.
Morningside is led by Sam Story, who shot an even-par with a 143 and is in third place, only two strokes behind Meyer. Jonny Douglas is tied for sixth place with a three-over-par 146. After shooting a 76, Douglas carded a one-under-par 70 to get back in the mix. Jackson Sitzman is tied at sixth with Douglas. Sitzman shot a 69 in the first round and was in the lead but shot a 77 in the second round. Corey Matthey is tied for ninth with a four-over par 147. He shot a 72 in the first round and a 75 in the second. Paul-Henry Hein is 15th with a 149. He shot a 79 in the first round but shaved nine strokes off his score in the second round. Tanner Haeberle is tied for 17th with a 151.
After Meyer, the Red Raiders had two more golfers in the top-10. Isaac Knock is two-over-par with a 145 and is in a tie for fourth. He shot a 71 in the first round and followed with a 74. Kobly Newborg is tied for ninth with a four-over-par 147 as he shot a 75 in the first round followed by a 72. Kyle Christy is tied for 12th with a 158. After a 76 in the first round, he followed with a 72 in the second. Brock Murphy is tied for 17th with a 151.
Briar Cliff's Davess Verdugo is in the top-20 with a seven-over-par 150 as he is in 16th. Raul Perez is tied for 23rd with a 152 and Andrew Arndorfer and Elijah Lamoureux are tied for 35th with a 156.
Ryan Feauto leads Dordt with a 153 and is tied for 27th.
Doane's Conor Schubring is in second place with a 142.
