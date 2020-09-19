COLLEGE GOLF: Morningside women win Lila Frommelt Fall Classic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- After a first-day score of 318, the Morningside women's golf team improved on that in day two of the Lila Frommelt Fall Classic at Two Rivers Golf Course on Saturday.

Morningside, which already had a substantial lead coming into the day, shot a 310 on Saturday to finish with a two-day score of 628, winning the event by 41 strokes.

Iowa Western Community College was second with a 669.

Briar Cliff tied for fifth with a 690 but had a tough second day. The Chargers were third coming into the second day but shot a 353, 16 strokes worse than Friday, to finish with a 690.

Northwestern was seventh with a 711, Dordt was 11th with a 764 and Buena Vista was 12th with a 767.

Concordia's Kendra Placke shot five strokes worse than on Friday but still finished with a two-day score of 149 to win the event by six strokes.

Morningside's Sam Knight shot a 155 to finish in second place and teammate Sofia Castelan was a stroke behind her and tied for third place. Laia Badosa finished in sixth with 159 and Maria Zorilla and Maria Nava tied for seventh with a 160.