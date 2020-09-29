COLLEGE GOLF: Mustangs lead midway through GPAC men's meet

ELKHORN, Neb. — Defending champion Morningside extended its lead after 36 holes at the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's golf championship held at Indian Creek Course here Tuesday.

After shooting a 291 team score in Tuesday, the Mustangs now had a 586 total, 21 ahead of second place Doane, which shot a 304. Northwestern shot a 303 and was second on the day and third overall with 610. Midland is fourth overall at 613 and tied for third-place on the day with a 304.

Jonny Douglas of Morningside shot a five-under to take the clubhouse lead with a 139 (72-67) and will be the leader when the final 36 holes are held next Spring at the Dakota Dunes Country Club.

Connor Scubring of Doane is three strokes back a 142 score after an even-par 72. Sam Storey or Morningside (73-72-145) is third and Tate Olson of Jamestown fourth (74-73-147). Corey Matthey gave Morningside three golfers in the top five with (73-75-148).

WOMEN

Morningside College's women's squad, playing at Bent Tree Golf Course, needed every bit of a 628 over 36 holes Monday and Tuesday. Their total left them four strokes ahead of Nebraska-Omaha for the championship of a rugged four-team field for the Bent Tree Intercollegiate.

A upperclasswoman duo of junior Maria Nava and senior Maria Zorrilla topped the Mustangs. Nava, after a day one 73 that led the overall field, wound up third (149), and Zorrilla equaled Nava's fierce first 18 outing with a 73 of her own Tuesday to total a 152 for fourth. Junior Laia Badosa was also within the top 10, turning in a 162 to place 10th.

