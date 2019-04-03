FREMONT, Neb. -- The Briar Cliff women's golf team tied for first place at the Midland/CSM Spring Invitational. The two-day event was squeezed into a 36-hole one-day event. Briar Cliff shot a 695, which tied the Chargers with Jamestown for first place.
Four of the five Charger women finished in the top-15 at the meet. The squad was led by sophomore Ann Hedlund, who shot an 84 and 87 for a combined score of 171. She finished tied for second place with Jamestown's Paige Argent and Dakota Wesleyan's Niki Nelson. Arianna Presilla and Nicole Hemelberg each carded a 173 and ended the day tied for seventh place. Raveena Masuta carded a 178 for a tie for 14th place.
Junior Abby Brinkman, who led the team at the last meet, did not compete Tuesday as she was attending a nursing conference. The team will play again April 11 at the Kaitlyn Erickson Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Morningside men runner-up in Missouri
FULTON, Mo. -- The Morningside men's golf team finished the two-day WWU Men's Golf Spring Invite as the runner-up and had the individual medalist. The Mustangs shot a 584 to finish in second place, 10 strokes back of host Williams Woods, which shot a 574.
Morningside's Sam Storey was the individual medalist with a two-day total of 137. Storey shot a 66 on the first day, the lowest score of anyone on the day, and shot a 71 to edge Park University's Wes Buntenbach by a stroke to finish in first place.
Corey Matthey and Torben Boeger finished in a tie for fifth place. Matthey shot a 71 on the first day and a 72 on the second to finish with a 143. Boeger shot a 74 on the first day but went under 70 on the second day with a 69 to finish with a 143.
Cody Holck and Jonathan Douglas each shot a 152 to finish in a tie for 19th place.
Northwestern fourth at Blue River Classic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Northwestern men's golf team finished in fourth place at the two-day Blue River Classic on Wednesday. The Red Raiders finished with a two-day total of 607 to finish in fourth place. Eastern Wyoming Community College won the event with a 596.
Briar Cliff finished in seventh place with a 620. Dordt moved up from a tie for 12th on the first day to ninth overall with a 639.
Austin Reitz led Northwestern with a fifth-place individual finish. After shooting a 78 on Tuesday, Reitz came back with a 70 to finish with a two-day total of a five-over par 148. Reitz was one of three Red Raiders who finished in the top-20. Caleb Badura shot a 76 on Tuesday and a 75 on Wednesday for a 151 to finish in a tie for 14th place with teammate Isaac Knock, who shot a 74 on Tuesday and a 77 on Wednesday. Jake Olsen shot a 157 to round out Northwestern's scoring.
Briar Cliff's Erik Jan Ingenluijff finished in 11th place. He shot a 78 on the first day and bounced back with a 72 for a 150. Raul Perez and Lucas Koster each finished in a tie for 28th place after shooting a 156. Elijah Lamoureux shot a 160.
Dordt's Kyle Colyn finished in a tie for 14th place. He shot a 78 on the first day and came back with a 73 on Wednesday for a 151. Ryan Feauto finished in a tie for 19th place. He shot a 76 on both days to finish with a 152. Brandon VandeGriend shot a 167 and Ryan Fedders shot a 169.