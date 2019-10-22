PARKVILLE, Mo. – A neck-and-neck battle between No. 16-ranked National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Morningside College and JUCO Hutchinson Community College went down to the final holes Tuesday.
After going into the second day of the tournament with a lead, Morningside, battled through a difficult final 18 to a 328, good for second-low in the field on the final day.
However, Hutchinson, after a day one 310, answered back with a second round 317 to hold off the Maroon by two shots for the team championship (627-629).
Junior Jonny Douglas the Mustangs with a 36-hole 72-83 for a 155 which tied him for third. Sophomore Sam Storey, who shot a 69 in the opening round for the individual lead, struggled over the course of Tuesday’s play to the tune of 89 for a 158 which tied him for ninth. Junior Xan Milligan also found himself in the first 10 with a 158 behind consistent rounds of 77 and 81.
Northwestern tied for fifth place with a 666. Isaac Knock led the Red Raiders with a 164 to tie for 17th. Ezra Meyer tied for 25th with a 167 and Brock Murphy tied for 30th with a 168. Matt Wynne followed with a 171 to tie for 36th and Jake Olsen tied for 39th with a 173.
Coyotes 14th after 36 holes
STOCKTON, Calif. – Senior Matt Tolan fired his lowest round of the fall on Tuesday afternoon at the Visit Stockton Invitational, helping to keep South Dakota in 14th on the leaderboard after 36 holes at The Reserve at Spanos Park.
Tolan’s second-round 68 was his best of the 2019-20 campaign thus far and was tied for the third-best round in the entire field as he moved into a tie for 18th on the leaderboard. The Eau Claire, Wis., native birdied his final two holes of the day to card the four-under 68, which matches the lowest round by any Coyote in 2019 alongside Scott Fudenberg’s opening round at the Ram Masters Invitational and Ben Hicks’ final round at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.
San Jose State continues to sit atop the team leaderboard with a four-stroke lead over No. 5 BYU and a six-shot advantage over No. 35 Long Beach State. The Spartans’ Sean Yu also leads among all players, sitting three strokes ahead of No. 35 Rhett Rasmussen of BYU; BYU’s Peter Kuest, the No. 1 golfer in the latest Golfstat rankings, is tied for ninth through 36 holes.
Just behind Tolan (75-68 – 143) on the Coyote card is Hicks, who followed his team-best 73 on Monday with a 75 on Tuesday afternoon for a score of 148 after two rounds. Hicks is tied for 50th in the strong field.
Justin Kolb is right on Hicks’ heels, only one stroke behind (75-74 – 149) with a solid outing in his second round. In 11 rounds so far this fall, Kolb has shot 75 or better in all but one, extending his run of consistency for the Coyotes.
Scott Fudenberg (79-73 – 152) and Jacob Michel (83-77 – 160) closed out the card for South Dakota, with Fudenberg’s 73 his best round since closing the Zach Johnson Invitational with a 72 on Oct. 1.
Competing as an individual, Hunter Paugh shot an 80 during Tuesday’s action and sits at 159 (79-80) after two rounds.
South Dakota will conclude its fall schedule on Wednesday with its final round in California.