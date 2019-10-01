COLUMBIA, Mo. – Redshirt sophomore Julia Hall’s even-par 72, a career-best round, led the South Dakota card in the second round of the Johnie Imes Invitational hosted by Missouri at the Club at Old Hawthorne on Tuesday afternoon.
Hall’s 72 topped her previous career-low mark of 73 shot earlier this fall at the Loyola Fall Invitational on Sept. 17 and matched the lowest round fired by any Coyote women’s golfer thus far in 2019. She jumped 25 spots on the leaderboard during Tuesday’s action and is tied for 17th (77-72-149) heading into Wednesday’s final round.
As a team, the Coyotes moved up one spot and are tied for 14th (312-323-635) alongside Wichita State through two rounds. Host Missouri extended their lead by one stroke on Tuesday and leads Summit League member Oral Roberts by seven shots through 36 holes. Among individual players, Oral Roberts’ Sarah Bell and Missouri’s Noelle zoe Beijer and Cherise Otter are tied atop the leaderboard at four-under.
Emma Sabbagh fell just a stroke shy of matching her Round 1 total with a 78 on Tuesday and is tied for 47th in the field of 78 golfers. Laerke Jensen birdied her final two holes of the afternoon for a second-round 83.
Rounding out the card in the second round for the Coyotes were Jalea Culliver (90) and Olivia Roper (92).
Wednesday’s final round of action at the Club at Old Hawthorne is set to begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
USD men finish sixth
DES MOINES, Iowa – South Dakota men’s golf team used a big final 18 holes to move up to a sixth-place finish when play concluded at the Zach Johnson Invitational hosted by Drake University on Tuesday at Glen Oaks Country Club.
The Coyotes shot 285 over the final 18 holes, the best round of any team during the final round, to finish at 906. Loyola-Chicago edged Valparaiso by two shots (888-890) to win the team championship.
Matt Tolan, a senior, had four birdies in his final round to post a two-under 69 and finish in a tie for ninth at eight-over par 238.
Justin Kolb, Jacob Michel and Scott Fudenberg all shot one-over par 72 over the final 18 holes to contribute to the team’s final day surge up the standings.
Michel and Kolb had four birdies in their final round and Fudenberg had three for a Coyotes team that finished just four shots out of a tie for fourth.
Kolb, a sophomore, finished tied for 16th at 11-over 229 while Michel and Fudenberg finished tied for 40th at 20-over 233.
Ben Hicks had a final round 78 to finish at 238.
Individually for South Dakota, Ian Johnston shot 74, John Fischer 77 and Hunter Paugh 79 over the final 18 holes.
Fischer finished at 237, Johnston 239 and Paugh 241.
The Coyotes next participate in the Arkansas State Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate meet on Oct. 14-15 in Jonesboro, Arkansas.