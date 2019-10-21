PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Morningside leads the Virginia McCoy Fall Invite after the first day at The Deuce at The National Golf Club of Kansas City.
Morningside shot a 21-over par as a team and finished with a 301, nine strokes ahead of Hutchinson Community College. Northwestern is tied for fifth place with a 326.
Morningside also has the top individual in the event so far as Sam Story is in first place after the first day after shooting a one-under par 69. He's three strokes ahead of teammate Jonathan Douglas, who has a 72 along with Ave Maria's Jonah Manning.
Morningside's Aaron Robinson is tied for seventh with a 75 and Tyler Danke is nine with a 76. Xan Milligan gave Morningside five golfers in the top-10 as he finished in a tie for 10th with a 77.
Northwestern was led by Matt Wynne with a 79 and Isaac Knock is tied for 24th with an 80. Ezra Meyer added an 82 in a tie for 30th.
USD 14th at Visit Stockton Invite
STOCKTON, Calif. – In a strong field that includes two nationally-ranked teams, South Dakota is 14th after Monday’s first round of the Visit Stockton Invitational hosted by Pacific at The Reserve at Spanos Park.
The Coyotes opened with a 302 on Monday afternoon on the West Coast, with Ben Hicks leading the card after an opening round of 73. Hicks carried over his strong momentum from last week’s final round at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, where the sophomore fired a 68. Monday’s round marks the first time this fall that Hicks has carded the lowest opening round for South Dakota.
San Jose State holds a four-stroke lead over No. 35 Long Beach State through 18 holes, and No. 5 BYU is tied for seventh but well within striking distance of the lead, just nine strokes back. Sean Yu of San Jose State recorded an eight-under 64 and leads the field by four shots after the opening day. That field includes eight nationally-ranked players, including BYU’s Peter Kuest, currently the No. 1 golfer in the nation in Golfstat’s latest rankings.
Hicks’ strong opening round has him tied for 25th, one shot ahead of No. 89 Owen Avrit of Long Beach State.
Matt Tolan and Justin Kolb had matching scores of 75 in their opening rounds and are tied for 51st, followed by Scott Fudenberg’s 79 on the par-72, 7,315-yard layout.
Jacob Michel closed out the Coyote card with an 83 and will be looking to make a move up the leaderboard beginning Tuesday morning.
Competing as an individual for South Dakota, Hunter Paugh matched Fudenberg’s 79 and broke 80 for the second consecutive round after closing out the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate with a 76 last week.