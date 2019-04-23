DAKOTA DUNES -- Morningside has a one-shot lead on Northwestern after three rounds of the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's tournament at Willow Run Golf Course on Tuesday.
Morningside shot a 296 in the first round, giving Northwestern a 16-stroke lead. But the Mustangs shot a 278 in the second round to cut the Red Raiders lead to six strokes. Morningside came back with a 300 to take a one-stroke lead after Northwestern shot a 307.
Midland was four strokes off Northwestern after a first-round 284 but Midland is 12 strokes behind Morningside.
Dordt is in sixth place with a 928 and Briar Cliff is in seventh with a 929.
Northwestern's Caleb Badura is the individual leader. He's shot a 69 all three rounds to give him a five-under par 207, three strokes ahead of Dakota Wesleyan's Nolan Wiegel.
Morningside has three golfers in the top 10, led by Corey Matthey, who is in fourth place. After shooting a 76, Matthey has back-to-back 70's for a 216. Sam Storey is in sixth place with a 218 and Cody Holck is in seventh place with a 219.
Badura is one of three golfers in the top 11 for Northwestern. Austin Reitz is in eighth place with a 221. Isaac Knock is in 11th with a 223.
Briar Cliff's Erik Ingenluijff is also tied for 11th place with a 223.
Dordt's Kyle Colyn is tied for 19th with a 228.
USD's Munneke earns All-Summit
NEWTON, Kan. -- Freshman Megan Munneke earned Summit League All-Tournament Team honors as she tied for fifth place at the Summit League Championship concluding Tuesday at Sand Creek Station Golf Club. The Coyotes matched a program-best finish of fourth place with 944 strokes.
Munneke had her best round of the event shooting 2-over-par with 74 strokes on Tuesday and closed with 232 shots. She is the second Coyote to earn all-tournament team honors, joining Brenna Lervick from 2016.
Freshmen Emma Sabbagh and Laerke Jensen finished tied for 12th and tied for 14th, respectively. Sabbagh totaled 237 strokes with Jensen finishing with 238 shots. Jensen ranked second in the field with 34 pars.
Munneke and Sabbagh each ranked fourth in the field with eight birdies. The duo was also just one of five golfers in the field to tally an eagle.
Denver ran away with the team title with 904 shots after shooting 7-under-par on Tuesday. Mary Weinstein of Denver earned the individual championship finishing 1-over-par with 217 strokes.