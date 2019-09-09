SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Morningside men's golf team has a five-shot lead after the first day of the Siouxland Invite on Monday, which is being held at The Ridge.
Morningside shot a two-under par 282 and has a five-stroke lead on Dakota Wesleyan.
Northwestern's varsity team is in fourth place with a 293 and the Red Raiders JV team is right behind in fifth place with a 299. Dordt is in sixth with a 301. Morningside's second team is in seventh with a 306 and Briar Cliff is in eighth with a 310.
Morningside's Torben Boeger and Jonny Douglas are tied for the individual lead after the first day. Both shot a two-under par 69 and are in the lead by a stroke over Dakota Wesleyan's Cade Carpenter.
Morningside's Xan Milligan is tied for fourth with an even-par 71. Sam Storey is tied for 12th with a 73.
Northwestern is led by Isaac Knock, who is tied for fourth with a 71. Nick Bomgaars is tied for eighth with a 72 and Brock Murphy and Ezra Meyer are both tied for 12th with a 73, each.
Dordt's Ryan Feauto is tied for 12th along with teammate Freddy Bullock as both shot a 73. Jared Van Elburg tied for 23rd with a 75.
Elijah Lamoureax led Briar Cliff as he tied for 19th with a 74. Raul Perez tied for 23rd with a 75.
BUENA VISTA MEN WINS TITLE: The Joe Powell era got off to a solid start over the weekend for the Buena Vista men's golf team as it rallied on Sunday afternoon with a round of 311 to earn the team title at the Iowa City Shootout at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course. Powell, the new clubhouse manager at the Buena Vista Golf Course at Lake Creek, is in his first season of coaching the Beavers.
BVU finished with four golfers in the top-eight overall, led by runner-up Shane Hess, who rolled in with a final round 77 to come within four shots of medalist Blake Newell of Coe College. BVU’s Ryan Ruzek and Joey Ashley posted rounds of 77 and 76, respectively, to claim fourth and sixth, while Anthony Gallagher capped off his weekend with an 81 to finish eighth.
Beavers Kaden Howard, Evan Krause and Peyton Stage all shot 178 to tie for 14th in the meet. The BVU golfers trimmed 23 strokes off their opening round 334 and overcame clubhouse leader, Wartburg, to win by 11 shots.
BVU men’s golfers return to action Friday and Saturday for the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional Classic in Galena, Ill.
-- Tim Gallagher
MORNINGSIDE'S BADOSA FINISHES 5TH: Laia Badosa lead three Morningside women's golfers at the Keiser Kup in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Badosa finished the two-day event with a 238 to finish in fifth place. She earned all-tournament honors.
Badosa shot a 75 in the first 18 holes on Sunday and then shot an 83 in the second 18 on Sunday and an 80 on Monday.
Keiser University's Michela Tjan won the event with a 225.
Morningside's Maria Zorrilla finished in a tie for 17th place after she shot a three-round total of 255. Zorrilla's best round came on Monday when she shot a 79.
Morningside's Maria Nava finished in a tie for 20th with a 260. Nava shot an 81 on Monday for her best round of the tournament.
BRIAR CLIFF WOMEN 4TH IN BELLEVUE: The Briar Cliff women's golf team shot a 344 on Monday and are in fourth place out of five teams at the Bellevue Fall Invite.
William Penn leads the Invite with a 325. Bellevue's Allison Temple leads the individual portion with a 76.
Briar Cliff is led by Arianna Presilla, who is tied for fifth after shooting a 10-over par 82. Nicole Hemelberg is right behind her after shooting an 84 and is in 10th place. Emily Harste is in 14th after shooting an 88 and Frankie Valencia and Molly Diekmann each shot a 90 to tie for 17th.
NORTHWESTERN, DORDT WOMEN COMPETE IN FREMONT: The Northwestern women's golf team finished in fifth place at the Midland Fall Invite with a 369 and Dordt finished in seventh with a 381.
Mount Marty won the Invite with a 352. St. Mary's Victoria Suto won the individual title with an 80.
Chanda Zomermaand led the Red Raiders after shooting an 82 to finish in fourth place. Kate Wynja was right behind her in fifth with an 83.
Dordt was led by Autumn Hurd, who shot an 87 to finish in a tie for 10th. Tressa Bull tied for 17th after shooting a 91.
SCHWEERS PACES BVU WOMEN: Three players finished with scores in the low 80s for the Buena Vista women's golf team on Sunday afternoon as it wrapped up the two-day, 36-hole Wartburg College Fall Invite.
Junior Raelinn Arnold led the way for BVU on the Sunday by carding an 81 and finishing tied for 59th. Alison Schweers opened with a 78 on Saturday before a round of 84 over her final 18 holes to take 51st. Makaylee Tenhoeve turned in an 82 to finish 73rd.
More than 100 golfers took part in the two-day event that consisted of several of the top NCAA Division III programs in the Midwest. As a team, the Beavers took 17th with a pair of 339s. St. Catherine University opened with a 297 before finishing with a 305 to take the team crown.
Buena Vista steps back on the course on Friday and Saturday for the 36-hole Lil Frommelt Classic, hosted by Briar Cliff University, in North Sioux City, S.D.
USD WOMEN IN NINTH: The South Dakota women’s golf team sits in ninth-place after the opening day of the Missouri State Payne Stewart Memorial Invitational played at Twin Oaks Country Club on Monday.
The Coyotes have a 36-hole score of 615 after the opening day with the final 18 holes scheduled for Tuesday. South Dakota shot 310 in the opening 18 and came back with a 305 in the second 18.
UTEP (589) leads host Missouri State (591) in the team race by two shots after the opening two rounds. UTEP’s Audrey Haddad leads the individual competition with a one-under 141 total after 36 holes.
Leading the way for USD after two rounds is Emma Sabbagh who shot 77-74 for a 151 total on the par 71 layout and is tied for 19th place.
Laerke Jensen fired rounds 74-78 for a 152 while Katie Bartlett bounced back from an opening-round 81 to shot one-over par 72 in the second round and sits at 153.
Rounding out the counting five for the Coyotes were Julia Hall (78-81-159) and Megan Munneke (83-82-165).
USD'S TOURNEY CANCELED: South Dakota men’s golf season opening tourney, the NDSU Match Play event that was underway in Oxbow, North Dakota, has been canceled due to persistent rain.
Teams completed roughly nine holes before storms cut loose, thus ending the event.
The Coyotes are back on the links at the Colorado State Ram Masters Invitational on Sept. 16-17.