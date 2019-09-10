ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Morningside men's golf team held onto its lead on the second day of the Siouxland Invite.
The second day was played at Lansmeer Golf Course in Orange City and the Mustangs shot a 286 to hold off any challenges to claim the Siouxland Invite. The Mustangs shot a 568 over the two days, 11 strokes better than second place Doane.
The Mustangs had two individual finish in the top-five, including the individual champion, Torben Boeger, who came into the day tied with teammate Jonny Douglas for the lead. Boeger followed up his 69 on Monday with a 67 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 136 to claim the individual title.
Douglas finished in third place overall. His 72 on Tuesday gave him a two-day total of 141. Sam Storey finished in seventh-place with a 144. Xan Milligan shot a 147 to finish in a tie for 16th and Connor Prescott shot a 152 to finish in a tie for 26th.
Northwestern finished in fourth place. After shooting a 293 on Monday, the Red Raiders shot a 290 on Tuesday to finish with a 583.
Northwestern's Brock Murphy put together the best round of the day to put himself in contention for an individual title. Murphy shot a 65 and finished in second place, two shots behind Boeger with a 138. Jake Olsen tied for seventh with a 144. Isaac Knock finished in a tie for 16th with a 147. Matt Wynne tied for 31st with a 154.
Northwestern's second team finished in fifth place with a 598. Ezra Meyer tied for fifth place with a 143. Nicholas Bomgaars finished in a tie for 13th with a 146 and Brock De Boer was tied for 16th with a 147.
Dordt finished in sixth with a 660. Freddy Bullock led the Defenders with a 146 to tie for 13th. Ryan Feauto was 22nd with a 149.
Briar Cliff tied for seventh with a 617. Elijah Lamoureux tied for 10th with a 145 and he shot a 71 on Tuesday. Raul Perez finished in a tie for 31st with a 154.
You have free articles remaining.
BRIAR CLIFF FINISHES THIRD: The Briar Cliff women's golf team shaved 13 strokes off its score on the second day of the Bellevue Fall Invite. The Chargers shot a 331 on Tuesday and finished with a two-day score of 675 and claimed third place at the Invite.
William Penn won the Invite with a 653 and Bellevue's Allison Temple won the individual title with a 157.
Briar Cliff was led by Nicole Hemelberg, who finished with a two-day total of 162. She shot six strokes better on Tuesday with a 78. Arianna Presilla shot a 167 to finish in seventh and Emily Harste shot an 81 on Tuesday, seven strokes better on Tuesday, to finish in 11th with a 169. Frankie Valencia tied for 15th with a 177 and Abby Brinkman shot a 181 to finish in 20th.
USD WOMEN FINISH NINTH: The South Dakota women’s golf team finished in ninth-place at the Missouri State Payne Stewart Memorial Invitational that concluded on Tuesday at Twin Oaks Country Club.
The Coyotes finished with a 54-hole total of 921 after closing with a final 18-hole score of 306. They had previously opened the two-day meet on Monday with rounds of 310 and 305.
Oral Roberts rallied in the final round on Tuesday to claim the team title with 873 while UTEP, the first day leader, ended up tied with host Missouri State for second place at 884.
South Dakota was led by Katie Bartlett who shot a final round 74 to finish tied for 23rd at 227. Emma Sabbagh closed with a final round 77 to finish tied for 27th at 228 while Laerke Jensen also finished with a final round 77 and finished tied for 32nd at 229.
Rounding out the counting five for the Coyotes were Julia Hall, who shot 81 in the final round for a 240 total and Megan Munneke, who fired a 78 to finish at 243.
The Coyotes are back in action on Sept 16-17 in Chicago to play in the Loyola Fall Invitational.