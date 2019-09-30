VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Morningside women's golf team was unfazed about playing 36 holes on Monday.
Because of forecasted bad weather on Tuesday, the Great Plains Athletic Conference decided to play 36 holes of the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship in one day at the The Bluffs Golf Course.
Morningside dominated the fall portion of the championships, shooting a 313 in the first 18 holes and then a 309 in the second 18 holes of the day. No other team shot under 330 for the day.
The Mustangs finished with the 36 holes with a 622, 41 shots ahead of Briar Cliff, which is second place with a 673. Northwestern is in sixth place with a 704 and Dordt is 10th with a 748.
Morningside finished the fall portion with the top four golfers. Maria Nava shot a 73 in the first round and finished with a 152 to claim the top spot. Laia Badosa had two 77's for a 154 and is in second place. Sam Knight shaved six strokes off her score in the second round with a 76 and finished with a 158, which tied her with teammate Maria Zorrilla, who shaved four strokes off her score in the second round with a 77. Paola Reimundi finished in a tie for 31st with a 180.
Frankie Valencia and Arianna Presilla each led Briar Cliff as both of them tied for ninth place with a 167. Presilla shaved five strokes off her score in the second round for an 81. Abby Brinkman tied for 16th with a 170 and Nicole Hemelberg tied for 21st with a 175. Ann Hedlund carded a 179 to tie for 29th.
Chanda Zomermaand led Northwestern with a 170 to tie for 16th. Kate Wynja shot a 176 and is in 24th place and Morgan Roberts is right behind her with a 177 for 25th. Hayley Carlson shot a 181 to tie for 36th and Samantha Olson is 47th with a 190.
Dordt was led by Alyssa Colyn, who tied for 14th with a 169. Rylie Brown tied for 39th with a 183 and Kate Fessler tied for 43rd with a 188. Gianna Van Klaveren tied for 48th with a 191 and Tess Hemmila was 50th with a 193.
Play at the GPAC Championships resumes in the spring season.
Hall, Sabbagh lead USD
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Julia Hall and Emma Sabbagh carded matching first-round scores of 77 in the opening round of Missouri’s Johnie Imes Invitational on Monday afternoon, leading the Coyotes who sit in 15th as a team after the opening day of play at the Club at Old Hawthorne.
Hall and Sabbagh each fired five-over on Monday and are tied for 42nd among the 78-player field. As a team, South Dakota fired a 312 to open the tournament; host Missouri (290) leads Summit League program Oral Roberts (296) by six shots entering the second round of action on Tuesday. Missouri’s Noelle zoe Beijer and FIU’s Agueda Cortilla-Mas are tied atop the leaderboard with matching three-under 69’s.
Freshman Jalea Culliver took third on South Dakota’s card with an opening-round 78, the best round of her young collegiate career thus far and also the top single-round score by a Coyote freshman this fall.
Rounding out the card for the Coyotes through one round were Laerke Jensen (80) and Olivia Roper (86).
Play is set to resume for South Dakota on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.
USD men 10th after day one
DES MOINES, Iowa -- South Dakota men’s golf team sits in 10th place after the opening day of the Zach Johnson Invitational hosted by Drake University that was played Monday at Glen Oaks Country Club.
The Coyotes fired rounds of 314 and 307 for a 621 total while Loyola-Chicago leads the event with a 601 total through 36 holes.
Matt Tolan, a senior, paced South Dakota with rounds of 78 and 74 on the par 71 layout. Tolan’s second round included three birdies.
Justin Kolb joined Tolan at 10-over and tied for 18th after 36 holes as the sophomore fired rounds of 75 and 77 for his 152 total.
South Dakota sophomore Ben Hicks shot rounds of 79 and 81 for 160 while also competing were junior Jacob Michel (84-77—161) and senior Scott Fudenberg (82-79—161).