SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff couldn't find a way to slow down Midland's offense as Midland shot 50.7 percent (34-of-67) from the field and hit 14 three-pointers.
So Briar Cliff's offense just stuck with Midland. The Chargers hit 19 three-pointers of their own and shot 56.5 from the field. That was enough for Briar Cliff as they beat Midland 100-94 on Saturday.
Briar Cliff, which is ranked No. 10, improved to 17-5 overall and 11-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland is 10-14 overall and 5-10 in the GPAC.
Jay Wolfe hit three three-pointers and finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jackson Lamb hit seven three-pointers and finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Ethan Freidel hit three three-pointers and finished with 16 points. Jaden Kleinhesselink had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench. Kyle Boerhave had six points and four assists.
For Midland, Reggie Gradwell hit seven three-pointers and finished with 25 points and three steals. Bryce Parsons had a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Dillon Faubel had 15 points, Isaiah Workman added 12 points and Malik Martin had 11 points.