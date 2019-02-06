JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Dordt shot 51.5 percent (34-of-66) from the field and that was enough to slip past Jamestown on Wednesday, 97-94.
Garrett Franken led Dordt with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He hit five 3-pointers. Ben Gesink had 14 points and three assists and Chad Barkema had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jesse Jansma came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and four assists. Zach Bussard had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists off the bench.
For Jamestown, Kevin Oberweiser had 24 points and seven rebounds and Jon Purintun added 19 points. Jack Talley had 14 points and Isaiah Dobson chipped in 13 points. Terrell Alfred scored 10 points off the bench.
DORDT 97
Alec Henrickson 3-8 2-2 9. Chad Barkema 4-9 4-4 13. Ben Gesink 6-9 0-0 14. Garrett Franken 10-15 2-2 27. Josh VanLingen 2-4 2-2 7. Jesse Jansma 4-12 1-1 12. Chandler Brunsting 1-3 4-4 6. Zach Bussard 4-6 1-2 9. Totals 34-66 16-17 97.
JAMESTOWN 94
Jack Talley 5-11 2-2 14. Brock Schrom 3-10 0-0 6. Kevin Oberweiser 8-14 5-5 24. Isaiah Dobson 4-7 2-2 13. Jon Purintun 8-15 0-2 19. Jack Frazier 2-2 0-0 5. Terrell Alfred 3-10 2-2 10. Brady Brich 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 34-74 12-15 94.
Dordt;51;46 - 97
Jamestown;49;45 - 94
3-pointers: Jamestown 14-33 (Oberweiser 3-9, Dobson 3-6, Purintun 3-5, Talley 2-4, Alfred 2-8, Frazier 1-1), Dordt 13-28 (Franken 5-7, Jansma 3-7, Henrickson 1-3, Barkema 1-2, VanLingen 1-2, Brunsting 0-2, Bussard 0-1). Rebounds: Dordt 36 (Bussard 8), Jamestown 36 (Oberweiser 7). Assists: Dordt 18 (Gesink 4), Jamestown 16 (Dobson 4, Frazier 4). Turnovers: Dordt 15, Jamestown 13. Personal fouls: Jamestown 17, Dordt 19.
BUENA VISTA 108, CENTRAL 78: Both Buena Vista and Central were hot from the field in the first half. Buena Vista shot 50 percent (19-of-38) and Central shot 53.1 percent (17-of-32). The Beavers had a two-point lead going into the second half and then the defense held Central in check.
The Beavers held Central to 29 points in the second half and Buena Vista scored 59 points after the half to pull away for a 108-78 win on Wednesday.
Buena Vista improved to 10-13 overall overall and 4-10 in the American Rivers Conference. Central is 7-15 overall and 4-9 in the A-R-C.
Timothy Jeffries led Buena Vista with 36 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jeffries was 13-of-18 from the field and he hit four 3-pointers.
Connor Winkelman had 25 points and five assists. He hit five three-pointers and he was 10-of-14 from the field. D.J. McNeal added 12 points and Jake Thompson had 10 points off the bench. Brendan Gary had four assists and Lincoln Rock had five rebounds and three steals.
Central's Seth Wood had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Moody had 14 points and Jamel McKinight had 12 points and seven assists. Shimar Jones had 11 points and eight assists.
BUENA VISTA 108
Garrett Sittner 1-4 2-2 5. Connor Winkelman 10-14 0-2 25. D.J. McNeal 4-11 4-4 12. Timothy Jeffries 13-18 6-7 36. Brendan Gary 2-2 0-0 4. Michael Demers 3-6 0-0 6. Lincoln Rock 0-0 1-2 1. Joe Lind 1-5 0-0 2. Ryan Vogelei 2-2 0-0 4. Jake Thompson 4-8 0-1 10. Ethan Wallace 1-2 0-0 3. Jacob Privia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-73 13-18.
CENTRAL 78
Shimar Jones 4-9 0-0 11. Jamel McKnight 3-5 3-4 12. Adam Flinn 3-4 0-0 8. Seth Wood 7-15 0-0 19. Jaden Moody 4-12 3-4 14. Nick McColgan 1-3 2-2 5. Brock Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Caden Mauck 0-2 0-0 0. Jake Anderson 2-3 4-5 9. Kade Terrell 0-1 0-0 0. Thomas Spoehr 0-0 0-0 0. Tylor Obermeyer 0-2 0-0 0. Drake Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Mason Walter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 12-15 78.
Central;59;29 - 78
Buena Vista;51;57 - 108
3-pointers: Central 18-43 (Wood 5-11, Jones 3-7, McKnight 3-5, Moody 3-7, Flinn 2-3, McColgan 1-3, Anderson 1-2, Terrell 0-1, Obermeyer 0-2, Walter 0-2), Buena Vista 13-35 (Winkelman 5-9, Jeffries 4-6, Thompson 2-5, Sittner 1-4, Wallace 1-2, McNeal 0-3, Demers 0-1, Privia 0-1). Rebounds: Buena Vista 37 (Jeffries 8), Central 34 (Wood 10). Assists: Buena Vista 21 (Winkelman 5), Central 20 (Jones 8). Turnovers: Buena Vista 5, Central 20. Personal fouls: Buena Vista 16, Central 18.