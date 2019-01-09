SIOUX CENTER — Dakota Wesleyan, ranked No. 15, had an eight-point lead going into halftime. Dordt shot 46 percent (16-of-27) in the second half and scored 51 points to make up the deficit and for the second time this season, the Crusaders upset Dakota Wesleyan, this time 81-79 at DeWitt Gymnasium. Dordt swept the season series against the Tigers.
Dordt improved to 13-7 overall and 6-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU falls to 13-5 on the season and 7-4 in the GPAC.
Garrett Franken led Dordt with 22 points and six rebounds and Chad Barkema had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Ben Gesink had 10 points off the bench an Josh VanLingen had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Nick Harden had 25 points for Dakota Wesleyan.
DORDT (13-7, 6-5) 81
Jesse Jansma 3-5 0-0 7. Chad Barkema 5-7 7-7 17. Chandler Brunsting 0-2 3-3 3. Garrett Franken 8-18 3-5 22. Josh VanLingen 3-8 2-4 8. Cooper Ross 2-3 0-0 5. Alec Henrickson 2-6 0-0 5. Ben Gesink 4-9 0-0 10. Caleb Harmsen 0-0 0-0 0. Zach Bussard 2-5 0-1 4. Totals 29-63 15-20 81.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (13-5, 7-4) 79
Koln Oppold 3-8 0-0 9. Collin Kramer 4-10 0-0 10. Samuel McCloud 2-9 0-0 6. Nick Harden 9-17 4-5 25. Aaron Ahmadu 5-10 2-3 16. Tristan Teichmeier 4-7 1-1 9. Noah Vettrus 0-0 0-0 0. Mason Larson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 39-66 7-9 79.
Three-pointers: Dakota Wesleyan 14-36 (Ahmadu 4-8, Oppold 3-7, Harden 3-6, Kramer 2-4, McCloud 2-9, Larson 0-2), Dordt 8-19 (Franken 3-5, Gesink 2-3, Jansma 1-3, Ross 1-1, Henrickson 1-4, Brunsting 0-1, VanLingen 0-2). Rebounds: Dordt 40 (VanLingen 11), Dakota Wesleyan (Kramer 14). Assists: Dakota Wesleyan 16 (Harden 5), Dordt 12 (Jansma 2, Barkema 2, Brunsting 2, VanLingen 2, Gesink 2). Turnovers: Dakota Wesleyan 12, Dordt 13. Personal fouls: Dordt 14, Dakota Wesleyan 17. Halftime: Dakota Wesleyan 38, Dordt 30.
NORTHWESTERN 98, MOUNT MARTY 60: Northwestern scored 54 points in the first half and didn't slow down in a 98-60 win over Mount Marty on Wednesday.
Northwestern improved to 12-8 overall and 6-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty falls to 6-14 overall and 2-8 in the GPAC.
Jay Small hit six three-pointers and led Northwestern with 25 points and five rebounds. Steven Kragt had 17 points and Isaac Heyer had six points and six assists. Parker Mulder had five assists.
Jailen Billings led Mount Marty with 19 points.
NORTHWESTERN (12-8, 6-5) 98
Steven Kraft 6-7 3-3 17. Trent Hilbrands 2-7 0-0 4. Parker Mulder 1-3 0-0 2. Isaac Heyer 2-4 2-2 6. Jay Small 9-14 1-2 25. Craig Sterk 2-4 2-2 7. Tim Wager 2-3 0-0 4. Noah Slagter 0-2 0-0 0. Grant DeMeulenaere 2-4 0-0 5. Dalton Moser 2-4 0-0 5. Chris Kroll 1-1 0-0 2. Spencer Pauley 0-2 0-0 0. Chris Borchers 1-2 1-2 3. Grant Rohrer 4-5 0-0 8. Austin Alexander 0-0 0-0 0. Christian Korver 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 37-68 11-13 98.
MOUNT MARTY (2-8, 6-14) 60
Chase Altenburg 0-3 0-0 0. Jailen Billings 7-14 2-4 19. Colby Johnson 6-14 1-2 13. Jaron Zwagerman 2-9 0-0 5. Jonah Larson 6-13 0-0 13. Logan Fleming 101 0-0 2. Jason Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Saba Gvedashvili 0-0 2-2 2. Reily Devine 1-3 0-0 2. Ryan Papelbon 0-0 0-0 0. Keegan Savary 1-1 0-0 2. Noah Jewett 0-2 0-0 0. Trent Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Mitchell Lonneman 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 25-65 5-10 60.
Three-pointers: Northwestern 13-25 (Small 6-10, Kragt 2-3, Korver 2-5, Sterk 1-1, DeMeulenaere 1-1, Moser 1-3, Hilbrands 0-2), Mount Marty 5-24 (Billings 3-6, Zwagerman 1-7, Larson 1-4, Altenburg 0-2, Johnson 0-4, Jewett 0-1). Rebounds: Northwestern 48 (Mulder 6), Mount Marty 27 (Zwagerman 8). Assists: Northwestern 23 (Heyer 6), Mount Marty 11 (Billings 4). Turnovers: Mount Marty 11, Northwestern 12. Personal fouls: Northwestern 10, Mount Marty 14. Halftime: Northwestern 54, Mount Marty 31.
CENTRAL 77, BUENA VISTA 73: Buena Vista had a one-point lead at halftime but the Beavers couldn't slow down Central's offense. Central scored 46 points in the second half on 61.5 percent (16-of-26) shooting in a 77-73 win over Buena Vista.
Buena Vista fell to 8-7 overall and 2-4 in the American Rivers Conference. Central improved to 5-9 overall and 2-3 in the ARC.
Timothy Jeffries scored 22 points off the bench for the Beavers and had four assists. D.J. McNeal also came off the bench and scored 15 points. Robert Hawkins had 11 points and five rebounds and Garrett Sittner had 11 rebounds and three assists. Brendan Gay had three blocks and Connor Winkelman had three steals.
For Central, Moody Jaden had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
BUENA VISTA (8-7, 2-4) 73
Garrett Sittner 2-7 0-1 5. Robert Hawkins 5-8 1-1 11. Ryan Vogelei 0-1 0-0 0. Blake Pagel 0-0 0-0 0. Brendan Gary 1-4 2-2 4. Connor Winkelman 2-4 0-0 5. Michael Demers 2-4 0-0 4. D.J. McNeal 6-11 1-2 15. Trent Beasley 0-0 0-0 0. Alex Rogers Jr. 3-8 0-0 7. Jake Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Timothy Jeffries 8-14 5-7 22. Totals 29-62 9-13 73.
CENTRAL (5-9, 2-3) 77
Jamel McKnight 6-11 4-4 18. Adam Flinn 4-8 2-2 12. Seth Wood 2-4 1-2 7. Jaden Moody 9-18 5-6 24. Thomas Spoehr 3-9 1-1 7. Smihar Jones 3-7 3-3 9. Marcus Ashford Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Nick McColgan 0-1 0-0 0. Brock Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Mason Walter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-18 77.
Three-pointers: Central 7-25 (McKnight 2-4, Flinn 2-5, Wood 2-4, Moody 1-6, Spoehr 0-1, Jones 0-3, McColgan 0-1, Walter 0-1), Buena Vista 6-22 (McNeal 2-4, Sittner 1-4, Winkelman 1-3, Rogers Jr. 1-4, Jeffries 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, Demers 0-2, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds: Central 40 (Moody 10), Buena Vista 30 (Sittner 11). Assists: Buena Vista 16 (Jeffries 4), Central 14 (Flinn 5). Turnovers: Buena Vista 13, Central 18. Personal fouls: Central 14, Buena Vista 16. Halftime: Buena Vista 32, Central 31.