SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - Dordt got all it wanted from non-conference Nebraska Christian before eventually advancing to a 118-116 overtime win in a men's college basketball game played Saturday at DeWitt Gymnasium.
The big story on the day had to be the scoring outburst by Nebraska Christian's D.J. Hanes who scored an astonishing 72 points. Hanes, a 6-1 senior from Falcon, Colo., hit on 29 of 44 shots from the field and connected on a 3-point shot in the closing seconds of regulation to force the extra session.
Hanes was the leading scorer at the Nebraska Christian Athletic Association Division I level a year ago with a 33.7 points per game average and had a previous high 63 points in a game with Central Christian last season.
Dordt (15-8) countered with six players scoring in double figures, led by Garrett Franken who had 27 points and 10 rebounds. Chad Barkema also added 20 points while Zach Bussard and Alex Henrickson added 17 and 16 points, respectively. The Defenders return to GPAC play hosting Northwestern Wednesday.
WAYNE STATE 84, NORTHERN STATE 81: Trevin Joseph rained in 31 points to help Wayne State slip past Northern State 84-81 in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played in Aberdeen, S.D. Saturday.
The Wildcats led 73-59 with just over five minutes to go but saw the Wolves claw with within a single point when Northern's Mason Stark hit a 3-point shot with four seconds left. Vance Janssen answered with two free throws for the Wildcats and a desperation 3-point shot by NSU was off.
Kendall Jacks also had 15 points, Jordan Janssen 14 and Vance Janssen 13 for Wayne State. Ian Smith had a game-high 39 points for the Wolves (14-4 overall and 10-2 NSIC).
The win moved Wayne State (14-4 overall and 9-3 NSIC) into sole leadership of the Northern Sun Southern Division after previous co-leaders Sioux Falls and Minnesota State both lost on Saturday.
WAYNE STATE (84)
Trevin Joseph 12-19 3-6 31, Kendall Jacks 7-12 0-1 15, Jordan Janssen 6-8 2-2 14, Vance Janssen 4-8 4-4 13, Nick Ferrarini 3-8 0-3 6, Al'Tavius Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Ben Dentlinger 0-1 2-2 2, Luke TerHark 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals 33-58 12-20 84.
NORTHERN STATE (81)
Ian Smith 14-23 9-9 39, Mason Stark 4-5 2-2 13, Justin Decker 5-7 2-2 12, Parker Fox 2-3 3-5 7, Gabe King 2-9 1-2 6, Andrew Kallman 1-6 0-0 2, Bo Fries 1-6 0-0 2, Cole Dahl 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan Belka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals
29-62 17-20 81.
Haftime score - Wayne State 42, Northern State 38. 3-point shooting - Wayne State 6-16 (Joseph 4-10, Jacks 1-1, Vance Janssen 1-1, Dentlinger 0-1, TerHark 0-1, Ferrarini 0-2), Northern State 6-23 (Stark 3-4, Smith 2-5, King 1-6, Kallman 0-3, Fries 0-2, Dahl 0-2, Belka 0-1). Fouled out - Jordan Janssen. Rebounds - Wayne State 28 (Jordan Janssen 9), Northern State 36 (Fries 7, King 7). Assists - Wayne State 5 (Vance Janssen 2), Northern State 9 (Smith 3). Total fouls - Wayne State 18, Northern State 16.
Late Friday
MSU MOORHEAD 80, WAYNE STATE 76: MSU Moorhead came from 11 points down in the second half to knock off Wayne State 80-76 in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played Friday evening.
The Wildcats led 44-33 with just under 18 minutes to play after a layup by Trevin Joseph but the Dragons whittled away at the deficit, eventually tying the contact at 51-51 on a shot by Travaun Caod with just under 13 minutes left. Coad later hit a layup just before the five minute mark in the second half to give the hosts the lead for good at 70-68.
Coad had a game-high 26 points to lead the Dragons, who won for the seventh straight time to improve to 14-5 overall and 8-3 NSIC.
Kendall Jacks had 17 points to pace Wayne State (13-4 overall and 8-3 NSIC) while Nick Ferrarini ad Vance Janssen both had 16 points. The Wildcats Jordan Janssen was the game's leading recounder with 10.
WAYNE STATE (76)
Kendall Jacks 7-14 2-3 17, Nick Ferrarini 7-11 0-0 16, Vance Janssen 6-14 2-4 16, Trevin Joseph 5-10 2-2 13, Jordan Janssen 2-4 2-4 6, Al'Tavius Jackson 3-4 0-0 6, Tony Bonner 0-0 2-2 2, Luke TerHark 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Dentlinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 10-15 76.
MSU MOORHEAD (80)
Travaun Coad 10-14 6-6 26, Bryce Irsfeld 3-7 4-4 11, Addison Park 4-7 2-3 11, Gavin Baumgartner 3-7 2-4 9, Johnny Beeninga 4-15 1-1 9, Jake Johnson 1-1 4-4 6, Jesse Bergh 2-3 0-0 4, Siman Sem 1-5 2-2 4, Briton Bussman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 21-24 80.
Halftime - Wayne State 38, MSU Moorhead 33. 3-point shooting - Wayne State 6-20 (Ferrarini 2-4, Vance Janssen 2-6, Joseph 1-5, Jacks 1-2, TerHark 0-1, Dentlinger 0-1, Jackson 0-1), MSU Moorhead 3-13 (Irsfeld 1-3, Park 1-1, Baumgartner 1-3, Sem 0-2, Beeninga 0-3, Coad 0-1). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Wayne State 36 (Jordan Janssen 10), MSU Moorhead 31 (Coad 8). Assists - Wayne State 8 (Jordan Janssen 3), MSU Moorhead 12 (Coad 4). Total fouls - Wayne State 20, MSU Moorhead 15.