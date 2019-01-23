MITCHELL, S.D. -- Ty Hoglund netted 41 points to lead the No. 17 Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball team to an 83-70 win over No. 10 Briar Cliff Wednesday night at the Corn Palace.
The Chargers struggled to hit shots in the road contest and ended the night hitting 35 percent from the field, 13 percent lower than their season average.
Jay Wolfe managed to record his seventh double double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. He also led the Blue and Gold in assists with three, good for half the team's total. Ethan Freidel led BC with 19 points. Other Chargers to finish with double digit points totals were Jaden Kleinhesselink and Jackson Lamb with 14 and 13, respectively. Kyle Boerhave returned to the lineup after being sidelined the past few games and recorded five points and six rebounds.
Aside from Hoglund's big night, the home Tigers got contributions from Aaron Ahmadu with 14 points and Nick Harden with 10. Harden also had five steals as Dakota Wesleyan forced 16 turnovers and outscored Briar Cliff 23-10 on points off of turnovers. Dakota Wesleyan also had the advantages in points in the paint (38-26) and second chance points (5-4).
Dakota Wesleyan shot 52 percent from the field and 40 percent on 3-pointers. The Tigers also made 17-of-20 free throw attempts (85%) compared to BC's 11-for-14 (78 percent) night from the charity stripe.
The win moved Dakota Wesleyan to within a half game of Briar Cliff for second place in the GPAC standings. The Tigers are 17-6 overall and 10-5 in conference play. Briar Cliff is tied with Jamestown at 10-4 in league competition. The Chargers are 16-5 overall and trail No. 3 Morningside for the top spot in the GPAC as the Mustangs had an off night Wednesday to remain at 11-1 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff will look to bounce back on Saturday as the team hosts Midland on Senior Day. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at the Newman Flanagan Center.