WAYNE, Neb. -- Kendall Jacks was 8-of-15 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line as his 21 points helped lead Wayne State past Concordia-St. Paul, 77-68, on Sunday.
Jacks also had six rebounds. Jordan Janssen had a double-double in the win with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Trevin Joseph added 13 points and three rebounds and Van Janssen had 10 points and four assists. Nick Ferrarini had eight points and eight rebounds.
For Condordia-St. Paul, Isaiah McKay had 23 points, Cody Carlson had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds and Bryndan Matthews also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
WAYNE STATE (77)
Kendall Jacks 8-15 5-5 21. Trevin Joseph 3-14 5-8 13. Nick Ferrarini 2-9 2-2 8. Vance Janssen 4-7 2-2 10. Jordan Janssen 4-7 7-7 15. Al'Tavius Jackson 2-2 0-0 5. Nate Thayer 1-2 0-0 3. Ben Dentlinger 1-1 0-0 2. Luke TerHark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 21-24 77.
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (68)
Elliot Kane 2-7 2-2 6. Isaiah McKay 10-23 1-1 23. Bryndan Matthews 5-11 4-4 15. Max Keefe 2-3 0-0 5. Cody Carlson 5-10 3-4 13. Lee Higgins 1-3 0-0 3. Noah Kannegiesser 1-4 0-0 3. Hayden Baughman 0-2 0-0 0. Evan Wesenberg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 10-11 68.
Concordia-St. Paul;33;35 - 68
Wayne State;36;41 - 77
Three-pointers: Wayne State 6-20 (Joseph 2-8, Ferrarini 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Thayer 1-1, Jacks 0-2, V. Janssen 0-1, TerHark 0-1), Concordia 6-25 (McKay 2-10, Matthews 1-3, Keefe 1-2, Higgins 1-3, Kannegiesser 1-2, Kane 0-3, Baughman 0-2). Rebounds: Concordia 37 (Carlson 14), Wayne 35 (Janssen 10). Assists: Concordia 13 (Kane 3, Matthews 3), Wayne 12 (V. Janssen 4). Turnovers: Wayne 6, Concordia 10. Personal fouls: Wayne 13, Concordia 17.
BUENA VISTA 96, LUTHER 83: The Beavers hit 20 3-point shots and pulled away in the second half for an American Rivers Conference men's basketball win in Decorah Saturday.
Timothy Jeffries scored 20 points and had six rebounds to lead BVU (9-11 overall and 3-8 ARC). Michael Demers and Garrett Sittner also had 18 points and Jie Lind 17 for the Beavers, who led 40-38 at the half.
Jadyn Torres scored 18 points to pace Luther (7-11 overall and 1-9 ARC).
BUENA VISTA (96)
Timothy Jeffries 5-8 7-9 20, Michael Demers 7-9 0-0 18, Garrett Sittner 6-10 0-0 18, Joe Lind 6-11 1-1 17, Robert Hawkins 4-6 1-1 9, Connor Winkelman 2-7 1-2 7, Alex Rogers Jr 1-2 0-0 3, DJ McNeal 1-4 0-0 2, Lincoln Rock 0-3 2-2 2, Jake Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Brendan Gary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 12-15 96.
LUTHER (83)
Jadyn Torres 6-9 3-4 18, Spencer Sturges 5-9 5-8 17, James Kappus 5-8 1-2 14, Gage Thompson 3-9 3-3 10, Aaron Blumberg 4-8 0-0 9, Rahul Bagga 2-3 0-0 5, Garrian Wade 1-6 2-3 5, Anthony Westhusing 1-4 0-0 3, Ray Whitlock 1-2 0-0 2, Josh Peters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 14-20 83.
Halftime score - Buena Vista 40, Luther 38. 3-point shooting - Buena Vista 20-44 (Sittner 6-8, Lind 4-9, Demers 4-4, Jeffries 3-6, Winkelman 2-7, Rogers 1-2, Thompson 0-2, Rock 0-2, McNeal 0-2, Hawkins 0-1, Gary 0-1), Luther 13-32 (Torres 3-6, Kappus 3-6, Sturgesr 2-3, Thompson 1-5, Westhusing 1-4, Blumberg 1-3, Bagga 1-1, Wade 1-4). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Buena Vista 31 (Jeffries 6), Luther 35 (Wade 8). Assists - Buena Vista 15 (Rock 4, Winkelman 4), Luther 13 (Sturges 5). Total fouls - Buena Vista 17, Luther 15.