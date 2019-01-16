BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Morningside shot 57.6 percent (19-of-33) and scored 53 points in the first half. While the Mustangs slowed down a bit in the second half, they were still well ahead and went on to beat Nebraska Christian 90-50 on Wednesday.
Morningside improved to 17-1 on the season and Nebraska Christian fell to 10-9.
Trey Brown came off the bench and had a double-double for Morningside with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jeff Widhelm added 13 points off the bench and Tyler Borchers and Pierce Almond each scored 11 points. Trystan Cummings had eight points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists off the bench.
Chris Pendley led Nebraska Christian with 15 points and Devin Jones had 10 points.