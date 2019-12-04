COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside's bench contributes in win over Midland

FREMONT, Neb. — The Morningside College men's basketball team had three men who scored 14 points on Wednesday night against Midland in a 92-66 win.

Zach Imig and Alex Borchers were the two starters who put in 14, then Trey Brown came off the bench to score 14.

Ben Hoskins scored 12 points and Will Pottebaum scored 11 off the bench, too.

Morningside's bench outscored Midland 50-25. The Mustangs also won the rebounding battle, 32-24.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GEORGIA TECH 73, NEBRASKA 56: Michael Devoe scored 26 points and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half on Wednesday night.

Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets (4-2) seized control.

First, he stepped behind the arc to swish a 3-pointer. Then, he slipped inside for a putback after corralling an offensive rebound, leading to a Nebraska timeout that gave the guard a chance to flex his muscles on the way back to his own bench. Finally, Devoe drove to the hoop, banked one in and drew the foul for a three-point play that made it 53-42 with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Georgia Tech had a rare breather down the stretch after four of its first five games were decided by a total of nine points.