SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Northwestern scored 45 points in the first half and continued its hot shooting in the second half, scoring 44 points as it was enough for the Red Raiders to hold off Dordt for an 89-80 victory on Wednesday.
Northwestern shot 54.1 percent (33-of-61) from the field including 50 percent from behind the arc as the Red Raiders hit 14 three-pointers.
Northwestern improved to 14-9 overall and 8-6 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference. Dordt fell to 15-9 overall and 7-7 in the GRAC.
Isaac Heyer had a double-double in the win for Northwestern with a game-high 20 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Heyer hit three three-pointers. Steven Kragt hit four three-pointers and finished with 19 points and three assists. Trent Hilbrands had 18 points and six rebounds and Parker Mulder had 12 points.J Jay Small had five points, six rebounds and four assists.
For Dordt, Zach Bussard came off the bench to score a game-high 19 points and had seven rebounds. Chad Barkema had 17 points and six rebounds and Garrett Franken had 10 points and seven rebounds.
NORTHWESTERN (14-9, 8-6) 89
Steven Kraft 7-14 1-1 19. Trent Hilbrands 7-14 2-3 18. Parker Mulder 5-9 0-0 12. Isaah Heyer 7-9 3-4 20. Jay Small 2-5 0-0 5. Craig Sterk 1-3 0-0 3. Grant DeMeulenaere 2-4 2-2 7. Dalton Moser 0-0 0-0 0. Chris Borchers 0-1 1-2 1. Grant Rohrer 2-2 0-0 4. Christian Korver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 9-12 89.
DORDT (15-9, 7-7) 80
Alec Henrickson 4-11 0-0 9. Chad Barkema 7-10 3-3 17. Ben Gesink 2-10 4-5 8. Garrett Franken 3-13 4-4 10. Josh VanLingen 1-9 5-6 8. Jesse Jansma 2-7 0-0 5. Chandler Brunsting 2-5 0-0 4. Zach Bussard 7-9 5-7 19. Totals 28-74 15-21 80.
Northwestern;45;44 - 89
Dordt ;38;42 - 80
Three-pointers: Northwestern 14-28 (Kragt 4-9, Heyer 3-4, Hilbrands 2-5, Mulder 2-3, Small 1-3, Sterk 1-2, DeMeulenaere 1-1, Borchers 0-1), Dordt 3-15 (Henrickson 1-4, VanLingen 1-4, Jansma 1-2, Barkema 0-1, Gesink 0-2, Franken 0-1, Brunsting 0-1). Rebounds: Dordt 41 (Franken 7, Bussard 7), Northwestern 34 (Heyer 10). Assists: Northwestern 16 (Small 4), Dordt 10 (Henrickson 3, Gesink 3). Turnovers: Dordt 9, Northwestern 13. Personal fouls: Dordt 13, Northwestern 20.
SIMPSON 98, BUENA VISTA 89: Buena Vista dug itself a 19-point hole going into halftime. Simpson shot only 39.9 percent (7-of-18) in the second half and the Beavers climbed back into the game by shooting 54.3 percent (19-of-35) from the field in the second half.
But Simpson got enough points from the free throw line in the second half, hitting 25-of-31 free throws, and beat Buena Vista 98-89 on Wednesday.
Buena Vista fell to 8-11 overall and 2-8 in the American Rivers Conference. Simpson improved to 10-7 overall and 4-5 in the A-R-C.
Timothy Jeffries was 10-of-11 from the field and 13-of-18 from the free throw line has he finished with 35 points, five rebounds and three assists. Robert Hawkins had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench and Lincoln Rock had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals off the bench. D.J. McNeal had four points and four assists.
Kyle Wanger hit seven three-pointers. He had 23 points and six rebounds for Simpson and Conor Riordan hit five three-pointers. He had 23 points and four assists. Ben Rajewski had 11 points and Tyler Stumbo had 10 points and three assists. Simpson hit 18 three-pointers in the win
BUENA VISTA (8-11, 2-8) 89
Garrett Sittner 3-8 0-1 8. D.J. McNeal 2-6 0-0 4. Alex Rogers Jr. 1-1 2-2 4. Timothy Jeffries 10-11 13-18 35. Brendan Dary 0-5 0-0 0. Connor Winkelman 3-11 0-0 8. Robert Hawkins 5-7 1-2 12. Michael Demers 0-3 0-0 0. Lincoln Rock 3-5 2-3 10. Joe Lind 0-1 0-0 0. Jake Thompson 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 31-63 18-26 89.
SIMPSON (10-7, 4-5) 98
Kyle Wagner 8-14 0-0 23. Adam Reiter 1-2 5-6 7. Ben Rajewski 1-5 8-10 11. Conor Riordan 6-10 6-8 23. John Barbee 2-4 4-6 9. Nick Janssen 2-4 2-2 8. Tyler Stumbo 3-5 4-4 10. Taylor Filbert 2-4 1-1 7. Totals 25-48 30-37 98.
Simpson;54;44 - 98
Buena Vista;35;54 - 89
Three-pointers: Simpson 18-32 (Wagner 7-11, Riordan 5-8, Janssen 2-3, Filbert 2-4, Rajewski 1-3, Barbee 1-2, Stumbo 0-1), Buena Vista 9-28 (Sittner 2-6, Jeffries 2-3, Winkelman 2-7, Rock 2-3, Hawkins 1-1, McNeal 0-3, Demers 0-3, Lind 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds: Buena Vista 33 (Sittner 6), Simpson 31 (Filbert 8). Assists: Simpson 20 (Reiter 4, Rajewski 4, Riordan 4), Buena Vista 19 (Hawkins 5). Turnovers: Buena Vista 15, Simpson 17. Personal fouls: Buena Vista 27, Simpson 22. Fouled out: Filbert, McNeal, Gary.