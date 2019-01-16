ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern stuck with 15th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan all throughout the game, holding a slight lead throughout the second half before DWU tied the game and sent it into overtime.
This time Northwestern didn't give up the lead in the extra period. DWU's last possession failed to send the game a second overtime and the Red Raiders came away with the upset over the 15th-ranked Tigers 80-77 on Wednesday.
Northwestern improved to 13-8 with the win and 7-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU fell to 14-6 overall and only one spot ahead of the Red Raiders at 8-5 in the GPAC.
Craig Sterk led Northwestern with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench. Parker Mulder had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jay Msall had 13 points and five rebounds and Trent Hilbrands had 11 points and seven rebounds. Steven Kragt added seven rebounds and six points.
For DWU, Ty Hoglund had a game-high 27 points and Nick Harden had 20 points. Tristan Teichmeier had 13 points and Aaron Ahmadu had 11 points.
NORTHWESTERN (13-8, 7-4) 80
Steven Kraft 3-6 0-0 6. Trent Hilbrands 4-12 3-4 11. Parker Mulder 7-11 2-3 16. Isaac Heyer 0-2 6-6 6. Jay Small 5-17 1-1 13. Craig Sterk 7-12 2-2 17. Grant DeMeulenaere 2-3 0-0 4. Dalton Moser 0-1 0-0 0. Chris Borchers 1-2 0-0 2. Christian Korver 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 31-70 14-16 80.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (14-6, 8-5) 77
Nick Harden 9-21- 0-0 20. Collin Kramer 1-2 0-0 3. Aaron Ahmadu 4-12 2-2 11. Samuel McCloud 1-6 0-0 3. Ty Hoglund 10-23 6-8 27. Koln Oppold 0-4 0-0 0. Tristan Teichmeier 5-7 3-4 13. Mason Larson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-78 11-14 77.
Dakota Wesleyan;40;29;8 - 77
Northwestern;39;30;11 - 80
3-pointers: Dakota Wesleyan 6-37 (Harden 2-6, Kramer 1-2, Ahmadu 1-7, McCloud 1-6, Hoglund 1-10, Oppold 0-3, Larson 0-3), Northwestern 4-26 (Small 2-12, Sterk 1-2, Korver 1-2, Kragt 0-3, Hilbrands 0-5, Heyer 0-1, Moser 0-1). Rebounds: Northwestern 48 (Kragt 7, Hilbrands 7), Dakota Wesleyan 40 (McCloud 8). Assists: Dakota Wesleyan 9 (Hoglund 4), Northwestern 8 (Mulder 3). Turnovers: Dakota Wesleyan 13, Northwestern 15. Personal fouls: Dakota Wesleyan 17, Northwestern 21.
DORDT 95, MOUNT MARTY 64: Dordt shot 52.9 percent (18-of-34) in the first half and built a 23 point lead. The Defenders didn't slow down in the second half, scoring 51 points as they went on to beat Mount Marty 95-64 on Wednesday.
Dordt improved to 14-8 overall and 7-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty fell to 6-16 overall and 2-11 in the GPAC.
Alec Henrickson led Dordt with 19 points and three assists. Garrett Franken had 14 points and seven assists and Zach Bussard had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Chad Barkema had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals and Josh VanLingen had 10 rebounds. Jesse Jansma had seven points and five assists off the bench.
For Mount Marty, Jailen Billings scored a game-high 34 points and Colby Johnson had 21 points.
DORDT (14-8, 7-6) 95
Alec Henrickson 7-9 2-2 19. Chad Barkema 5-8 1-3 11. Ben Gesink 3-5 0-0 6. Garrett Franken 6-10 1-2 14. Josh VanLingen 2-5 1-2 5. Dejay Fykstra 0-0 0-0 0. Jesse Jansma 3-6 0-0 7. Chandler Brunsting 2-4 0-0 6. Kendrick VanKekerix 0-1 0-0 0. Caleb Harmsen 2-2 0-0 6. Ethan Brouwer 0-2 0-0 0. Dustin Marra 1-1 1-2 3. Zach Bussard 6-8 0-0 12. Isaac Prewitt 2-2 0-0 6. Mitch Lambert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-63 6-11 95.
MOUNT MARTY (6-16, 2-11) 64
Josh Larson 1-6 0-0 2. Logan Flemming 0-0 4-4 4. Jailen Billings 8-16 2-2 24. Colby Johnson 8-19 5-6 21. Jaron Zwagerman 0-7 0-0 0. Hunter Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Chase Altenburg 2-4 0-0 5. Jason Moore 0-1 2-2 2. Saba Gvedashvili 0-2 0-0 0. Ryan Papelbon 0-1 1-4 1. Keegan Savary 0-0 0-0 0. Noah Jewett 1-2 0-0 3. Trent Wilson 1-3 0-0 2. Cole Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0. Mitchell Lonneman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 14-18 64.
Mount Marty;21;43 - 64
Dordt;44;51 - 95
3-pointers: Dordt 11-26 (Henrickson 3-5, Brunsting 2-4, Prewitt 2-2, Franken 1-2, Jansma 1-4, Barkema 0-1, Gesink 0-1, VanLingen 0-2, VanKekerix 0-1, Brouwer 0-2), Mount Marty 8-28 (Billings 6-10, Altenburg 1-3, Jewet 1-1, Larson 0-1, Johnson 0-7, Zwagerman 0-4, Moore 0-1, Gvedashvili 0-1). Rebounds: Dordt 42 (VanLingen 10), Mount Marty 29 (Flemming 7). Assists: Dordt 19 (Franken 7), Mount Marty 6 (Johnson 2). Turnovers: Mount Marty 17, Dordt 19. Personal fouls: Mount Marty 10, Dordt 13.
WARTBURG 95, BUENA VISTA 76: Buena Vista had a one-point lead on Wartburg at the half, 40-39, but the Beavers couldn't slow down Wartburg in the second half. Wartburg scored 56 points in the second half on 61.3 percent (19-of-31) shooting as the Beavers lost 95-76 on Wednesday.
Buena Vista fell to 8-9 overall with the loss and 2-6 in the American Rivers Conference. Wartburg improved to 10-6 overall and 4-3 in the ARC.
D.J. McNeal led Buena Vista with 17 points and Jake Thompson had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Joe Lind added 12 points off the bench.
For Wartburg, Jaran Sabus scored 36 points and had eight rebounds. Max Smith Drahos had 19 points and six steals and Cam Kickbush had 16 points and seven rebounds. Camry Moore added 14 points.
BUENA VISTA (8-9, 2-6) 76
Garrett Stittner 3-9 1-3 9. DJ McNeal 5-12 3-3 17. Alex Rogers Jr. 3-6 0-1 7. Timothy Jeffries 1-2 0-0 2. Brendan Gary 0-0 0-0 0. Robert Hawkins 1-3 0-0 2. Michael Demers 4-8 0-0 9. Lincoln Rock 0-2 2-2 4. Joe Lind 3-6 4-4 12. Ryan Vogelei 0-0 0-0 0. Jake Thompson 5-7 0-0 13. Noah Schmitt 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 26-56 11-14 76.
WARTBURG (10-6, 4-3) 95
Aidan Weber 1-3 0-2 2. Josh Gehling 1-3 0-0 2. Cam Kickbush 4-12 4-4 16. Jaran Sabus 13-17 6-8 36. Max Smith Drahos 7-11 5-5 19. Camry Moore 6-10 1-1 14. Spencer Touro 1-4 0-0 3. Tyler Zumbach 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 34-62 17-22 95.
Wartburg;39;56 - 95
Buena Vista;40;36 - 76
3-pointers: Buena Vista 13-34 (McNeal 4-8, Thompson 3-5, Sittner 2-6, Lind 2-4, Rogers Jr. 1-3, Demers 1-5, Jeffries 0-1, Rock 0-2), Wartburg 10-20 (Kickbush 4-8, Sabus 4-7, Moore 1-1, Touro 1-4). Rebounds: Wartburg 39 (Sabus 8), Buena Vista 25 (Thompson 5), Assists: Buena Vista 19 (Rogers Jr. 3, Gary 3, Demers 3), Wartburg 13 (Kickbush 4). Turnovers: Wartburg 15, Buena Vista 16. Personal fouls: Wartburg 13, Buena Vista 20.