ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Northwestern shot 60 percent from the floor in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Concordia 79-64 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game Saturday at the Bultman Center.
Parker Mulder had 17 points and Isaac Heyer 14 for lead the Raiders, who hit on 15 of 25 shots from the field to erase a 27-25 deficit after 20 minutes. Steven Kragt also added a dozen points for Northwestern (15-10 overall and 9-7 GPAC). Tanner Shuck had 17 points and Brevin Sloup 16 for the Bulldogs (14-13 overall and 6-11 GPAC).
CONCORDIA (64)
Tanner Shuck 7-14 1-1 17, Brevin Sloup 6-16 2-2 16, Grant Wragge 2-4 0-0 4, Ryan Holt 2-4 0-0 5, Sammy Adjei 3-6 5-7 11, Chuol Biel 2-3 0-0 4, Justin Wiersema 1-5 0-0 2, Carter Kent 1-6 3-3 5. Totals 24-58 11-13 64
NORTHWESTERN (79)
Chris Borchers 3-4 1-1 7, Parker Mulder 4-10 8-8 17, Christian Korver 1-2 0-0 3, Grant Rohrer 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Hilbrands 2-9 0-0 5, Steven Kragt 3-9 6-8 12, Isaac Heyer 5-6 1-1 14, Jay Small 2-6 3-4 8, Grant DeMeulenaere 2-6 3-4 7, Craig Sterk 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 24-59 24-28 79
Halftime score - Concordia 27, Northwestern 25. 3-point shooting - Concordia 5-20 (Shuck 2-6, Sloup 2-7, Holt 1-2, Wiersema 0-3, Kent 0-2), Northwestern 7-19 (Mulder 1-1, Korver 1-1, Hilbrands 1-3, Kragt 0-4, Heyer 3-3, Small 1-2, DeMeulenaere 0-2, Sterk 0-3). Rebounds - Concordia 37 (Adjei 6), Northwestern 36 (Mulder 5, Kragt 5, Heyer 5, Small 5). Fouls - Concordia 22, Northwestern 15. Fouled out - none. Assists - Concordia 9 (Sloup 2, Wiersema 2), Northwestern 11 (Mulder 6). Turnovers - Concordia 18, Northwestern 8.
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 89, BUENA VISTA 86: The Beavers nearly overcame a double-digit deficit late but just fell short of upsetting the American Rivers Conference men's basketball leaders Saturday at Snyder Arena in Lincoln.
The No. 2 ranked Prairie Wolves led 47-35 at the half and still had an apparently-safe 85-73 lead with just over three minutes to play. BVU wasn't done, getting back to back 3's from Connor Winkelman and Timothy Jeffries to cut the lead in half. After a pair of free throws by Nebraska Wesleyan , Winkelman had another 3-pointer and Garrett Sittner a layup for BVU with 1:51 to it within 87-84.
The Beavers were able to pull within three points again in the closing seconds but a late 3-pointer by Sitter that would have forced overtime was off the mark. Buena Vista was 21 of 45 on 3-point shots for the game with Winkelman hitting for eight and 24 points to lead the way. Sittner also had 17 points and Demers 15 for BVU (9-13 overall and 3-10 ARC).
Nebraska Wesleyan (20-1 overall and 11-1 ARC) won for the second straight time after seeing its 31-game winning streak end at Loras last week. Dylan Dirks came off the bench to score 21 points and while Cooper Cook had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Prairie Wolves will likely move back into the No. 1 spots in Division III after current No. 1 Augustana (Ill.) lost at No. 22 North Central Thursday.
BUENA VISTA (86)
Connor Winkelman 8-16 0-2 24, Garrett Sittner 6-10 1-1 17, Timothy Jeffries 4-10 1-2 10, Brendan Gary 3-6 2-2 8, DJ McNeal 2-6 0-0 6, Michael Demers 5-10 0-1 15, Lincoln Rock 2-3 0-1 5, Robert Hawkins 0-1 1-2 1, Joe Lind 0-4 0-0 0, Jake Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 21-45 86
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (89)
Clar Reimers 5-11 6-6 19, Cooper Cook 5-8 3-4 14, Nate Bahe 3-3 7-8 14, Nare Schimonitz 3-12 5-10 12, Jack Hiller 3-8 1-2 9, Dylan Dirks 7-11 2-3 21, Austin Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Cordell GIllingham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 24-33 89
Halftime - Nebraska Wesleyan 47, Buena Vista 35. 3-point shooting - Buena Vista 21-45 (Winkelman 8-14, Sittner 4-8, Jeffries 1-2, McNeal 2-5, Demers 5-10, Rock 1-1, Lind 0-4, Thompson 0-1), Nebraska Wesleyan 13-29 (Reimers 3-7, Cook 1-4, Bahe 1-1, Schimonitz 1-5, Hiller 2-6, Dirks 5-6). Fouled out - Rock. Rebounds - Buena Vista 27 (Jeffries 8), Nebraska Wesleyan 48 (Cook 18). Assists - Buena Vista 27 (Rock 7), Nebraska Wesleyan 19 (Bahe 8). Turnovers - Buena Vista 11, Nebraska Wesleyan 17. Total fouls - Buena Vista 26, Nebraska Wesleyan 13.
DORDT 82, DOANE 80: The Defenders got a late basket from Garrett Franken to upend the Tigers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played at DeWitt Gymnasium in Sioux Center Saturday.
Doane had a shot to take the lead in the closing seconds but Koh Flippin missed a go-ahead shot and Dordt's Alec Henrickson rebounded the errant shot and passed to Franken who hit a shot in the lane for the game-winner.
Henrickson and Franken each had 16 points to lead the Defenders (16-10 overall and 8-8 GPAC) while teammate Josh Van Lingen had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Doane got a game-high 25 points from Flippin, who hit a shot with 5:41 left in the second half to tie the game after Dordt had led by 12 points earlier.
DOANE (80)
Trace Tupper 2-2 0-2 4, Nick Kornieck 6-14 2-2 17, Jaxon Harre 1-1 1-2 4, Garran Pauli 3-4 0-0 6, Zach Witters 2-2 1-1 5, Nick Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony Laravie 6-11 0-1 17, Koh Flippin 10-18 4-5 25, Joe Burt 1-6 0-1 2, Tyler Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 8-14 80
DORDT (82)
Alec Henrickson 6-11 2-2 16, Zach Bussard 2-3 0-0 4, Josh VanLingen 6-11 3-4 15, Chandler Brunsting 3-4 1-2 9, Chad Barkema 4-6 1-2 9, Jesse Jansma 3-7 1-3 9, Ben Gesink 1-1 2-5 4, Kendrick VanKekerix 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett Franken 6-13 2-3 16. Totals 31-57 12-21 82
Halftime score - Dordt 41, Doane 32. 3-point shooting - Doane 10-27 (Kornieck 3-10, Harre 1-1, Howard 0-1, Laravie 5-9, Flippin 1-4, Burt 0-2), Dordt 8-17 (Henrickson 2-7, VanLingen 0-1, Brunsting 2-3, Jansma 2-4, Franken 2-2). Rebounds - Doane 30 (Kornieck 7), Dordt 31 (VanLingen 10). Fouls - Doane 20, Dordt 13. Fouled out - none. Assists - Doane 9 (Tupper 2, Witters 2, Laravie 2), Dordt 14 (Franken 4). Turnovers - Doane 15, Dordt 13.
Late Friday
WAYNE STATE 67, MARY 48: Wayne State led by only two points early in the second half but turned up the defensive pressure to pull away from Mary to win 67-48 in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played here Friday evening.
The Wildcats forced 21 turnovers and outscored the Marauders 35-18 after leading just 32-30 in the opening minute of the second half. Trevin Joseph had 20 points and Jordan Janssen 11 to pace Wayne State, now 16-5 overall and 11-4 in the NSIC.
Matthew Kreklow had 10 points to lead Mary (9-12 overall and 6-9 NSIC).
WAYNE STATE (67)
Trevin Joseph 7-11 2-2 20, Jordan Janssen 4-8 3-3 11, Al'Tavius Jackson 2-6 4-4 8, Nick Ferrarini 3-8 0-0 8, Ben Dentlinger 3-5 0-0 7, Vance Janssen 1-6 3-4 6, Kendall Jacks 2-7 0-0 4, Luke TerHark 1-3 0-0 3, Nosa Iyagbaye 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Mohr 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Thayer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 12-13 67.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY (48)
Matthew Kreklow 5-7 0-0 10, Tom Kubank 3-8 0-0 8, Richard Brown 3-7 0-0 6, Justin Engg 2-3 0-0 6, Jaylan White 0-6 6-6 6, Connor Hellebust 1-9
2-3 5, Wyatt Carr 0-0 4-4 4, Dennis Austin III 1-3 0-0 3, Trever Kaiser 0-3 0-0 0, Johnnie Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 12-13 48.
Halftime score - Wayne State 29, University of Mary 25. 3-point shooting - Wayne State 9-22 (Joseph 4-6, Ferrarini 2-6, TerHark 1-1, Vance Janssen 1-4, Dentlinger 1-2, Jacks 0-2, Jackson 0-1), University of Mary 6-18 (Kubank 2-4, Engg 2-3, Austin III 1-1, Hellebust 1-5, Kaiser 0-3, White 0-2). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Wayne State 27 (Jordan Janssen 12), University of Mary 33 (Engg 6). Assists - Wayne State 10 (Vance Janssen 4), University of Mary 13 (White 4). Total fouls - Wayne State 12, University of Mary 17.