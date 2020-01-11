COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Doane picks up first GPAC win over Briar Cliff

DOANE 81, BRIAR CLIFF 71: Briar Cliff's offense struggled in the second half, scoring only 30 points, and Doane took advantage as the Tigers picked up their first Great Plains Athletic Conference victory with an 81-71 win over the Chargers on Saturday.

Briar Cliff falls to 11-8 overall and 2-7 in the GPAC. Doane improves to 5-14 overall and 1-9 in the GPAC.

Briar Cliff scored 41 points in the first half on 51.9 percent (25-of-58) shooting but was only 35.5 percent (11-of-31) from the field in the second half, including only 5-of-20 from behind the arc. Doane only had nine turnovers in the game.

Jackson Lamb led Briar Cliff with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists and Austin Roetman had 13 points. Ethan Freidal, who has missed a number of games with an ankel injury, came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Jaden Kleinhesselink had seven rebounds and four assists but was held scoreless on only two shots.

BUENA VISTA 93, DUBUQUE 77: The Beavers spotted Dubuque an early double-digit lead before rallying to down the Spartans in an American Rivers Conference men's basketball game Saturday in Dubuque.