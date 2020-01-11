COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Doane picks up first GPAC win over Briar Cliff

DOANE 81, BRIAR CLIFF 71: Briar Cliff's offense struggled in the second half, scoring only 30 points, and Doane took advantage as the Tigers picked up their first Great Plains Athletic Conference victory with an 81-71 win over the Chargers on Saturday.
Briar Cliff falls to 11-8 overall and 2-7 in the GPAC. Doane improves to 5-14 overall and 1-9 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff scored 41 points in the first half on 51.9 percent (25-of-58) shooting but was only 35.5 percent (11-of-31) from the field in the second half, including only 5-of-20 from behind the arc. Doane only had nine turnovers in the game.
Jackson Lamb led Briar Cliff with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists and Austin Roetman had 13 points. Ethan Freidal, who has missed a number of games with an ankel injury, came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Jaden Kleinhesselink had seven rebounds and four assists but was held scoreless on only two shots.
BUENA VISTA 93, DUBUQUE 77: The Beavers spotted Dubuque an early double-digit lead before rallying to down the Spartans in an American Rivers Conference men's basketball game Saturday in Dubuque.
Down 15-5 barely five minutes into the contest, BVU responded with an 18-7 run to take a 23-22 lead which grew to 43-36 at the half.
Dominic Sesma had 21 points to lead the Beavers (13-2 overall and 4-2 ARC) while Timothy Jeffries and Michael Demers each had 14 points. Lincoln Rock and DJ McNeal also had 10 points each for BVU, which hosts Simpson Wednesday.
Mitch Burger scored 13 points to pace the Spartans (9-5 overall, 2-3 ARC).
UPPER IOWA 80 WAYNE STATE 73: The Peacocks got 15 points from Joe Smoldt and four teammates scored in double digits in an Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game in Fayette Saturday.
Wayne State, fresh off a triple-overtime win at Winona State Friday, came out on fire and led 17-6 midway through the opening half. Upper Iowa was up 37-35 at the half.
Nate Mohr had a game-high 20 points for Wayne State (6-13 overall and 3-7 NSIC) while Nick Ferrarini added 18 and Jordan Janssen gad 17. The Wildcats host MCU Moorhead and Northern State next Friday and Saturday in NSIC games.
FRIDAY
WAYNE STATE 102, WINONA STATE 97: Wayne State and Winona State played a tight game throughout with Wayne State leading for 20 minutes and Winona State for 25 minutes. The game was also tied for nine minutes which is why it went to three overtimes.
But in the final overtime, Wayne State was able to score 11 points, just enough to get past Winona State for a 102-97 triple-overtime game.
Wayne State improves to 6-12 on the season and 3-6 in the Northern Sun. Winona State falls to 7-8 overall and 4-5 in the NSIC.
Nick Ferrarini hit four 3-pointers and finished the game with 29 points and three assists and Jordan Janssen just missed a triple-double. He was 10-of-13 from the field to finish with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Nate Mohr added 20 points and five rebounds and Ben Dentlinger was 8-of-12 from the field with 18 points and eight rebounds. Al'Tavius Jackson had seven points, six rebounds and four assists.